PREP BASEBALL

Hankins ranked by Baseball America

Baseball America released its list of the top 50 draft prospects in the high school Class of 2025 on Wednesday and John Battle sophomore Evan Hankins was ranked at No. 39.

A University of Tennessee commit, Hankins hit .323 with three home runs last season and had a 2.07 ERA on the mound as the Trojans finished as state runner-up.

“Hankins has raw power that stacks up among the best in the 2025 class,” the publication began his scouting report.

Hankins was the top player from Virginia on the list. Donovan Jeffrey of Class 6 Manchester came a in at No. 47 and Micah Matthews of Class 3 Turner Ashby was 49th.

Ryan Mitchell of Germantown High School in Houston, Tennessee, was 24th.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

King to host top-ranked Crusaders

The King University baseball team will host defending NCAA Division II national champion North Greenville in a doubleheader today beginning at 12:30 p.m.

North Greenville is currently the top-ranked team in America with a 21-2 record, including an 11-1 mark in Conference Carolinas. The Crusaders have scored double figures in 11 games, with a high of 21 against Mars Hill. They have reached 19 three times this season.

King is 9-11 on the season, including a 2-9 league mark. The Tornado were 0-4 against the Crusaders last season, including an 8-3 season-ending loss in the Conference Carolinas tournament.

Today's doubleheader was originally slated for Friday, but was moved up a day due to weather concerns. The clubs will play a single game on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

Wasps sting Pioneers

Tyler Bradley hit two doubles and Wayne Mize drove in three runs to lead Emory & Henry to a 12-3 South Atlantic Conference win at Tusculum. Mize had three of the Wasps' 11 hits.

Three Emory & Henry (8-16) pitchers combined to allow nine hits, with Michael Owen picking up the win.

Big inning falls short for Cavs

The University of Virginia's College at Wise scored seven runs in the top of the eighth, but fell short in a 9-8 South Atlantic Conference road loss to Lincoln Memorial.

Hunter Meador led UVa-Wise (9-17) with three hits and two RBIs. Both teams had seven hits, but the clubs combined to allow 18 walks, 11 by the Cavs.

LATE TUESDAY

MEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Dominant Davis leads King

Warren Davis led King with 25 kills and 13 digs, while Jackson Carroll and Kellan Kennedy had 10 kills each in King's 23-25, 33-31, 25-17, 18-25, 15-13 Conference Carolinas home win on Tuesday over Belmont Abbey.

Jack Sarnowski dished out 45 assists for King (10-12, 5-3). Carroll had eight digs, Aaron Milstead added six kills and two aces and AJ Drooker also had two aces.