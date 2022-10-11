Local Briefs

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Wasps volley past Rams

Brianna Harper had 11 kills and Julissa Hopgood tallied 13 digs and nine kills to lead Emory & Henry to a 28-26, 25-23, 25-19 non-district home victory over Winston-Salem State.

Payton Rolfsen dished out 21 assists, Libby Bickelhaupt tallied 12 digs and Camden Jones (Virginia High) added nine kills for the Wasps (3-28, 2-10).

King tops Flying Fleet

Hallie Blankenship and Abigale Jayne had 11 kills each to lead King to a 25-15, 25-10, 24-26, 25-16 Conference Carolinas victory over Erskine.

Katie Harless (Abingdon) had 24 assists and Claire Wilson added 15 digs. Blankenship also have 13 digs and four blocks for the Tornado (10-11 5-5). Zephanie Snyder tallied 10- kills, Kara Miller added five blocks and Lydia Buchanan tallied 17 assists. .