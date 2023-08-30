PREP FOOTBALL

Former East coach dies

Tom Parker, who served as the head coach of the Sullivan East High School Patriots in 1973, died on Aug. 29 in Richmond, Kentucky, at the age of 79.

Parker was elevated to head coach at East in the fall of 1973 after several years as an assistant (including three years as the head coach at Bluff City Middle School) and went 3-7 with wins over Elizabethton, Unicoi County and Greeneville.

He later served as an assistant coach at Virginia High and was a school administrator in Bristol, Virginia, and Bristol, Tennessee.