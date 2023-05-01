COLLEGE SOFTBALL

King falls in title game

The King University Tornado failed in their bid to repeat as Conference Carolinas softball tournament champions as they suffered a 10-4, nine-inning loss to Francis Marion in Monday’s title game in Duncan, South Carolina.

Third-seeded Francis Marion (41-11) clinched an automatic bid to the NCAA Division II national tournament, while King (35-22) can only hope for an at-large bid.

The top-seeded Tornado erased deficits of 3-0 and 4-1 and tied the game on Carly Turner’s two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh inning. Francis Marion sealed the deal, however, with six runs in the top of the ninth inning as Taylor Watford’s two-run double capped her three-hit, five RBI day and turned out to be the biggest hit of the frame.

Maggie Deel went 3-for-4 for King as the John Battle High School graduate raised her batting average to .339. Lauren Lawson, Savana Luper and Jessica Campbell represented the school from Bristol on the all-tournament team.

The NCAA Division II selection show will be held May 8. King was ninth in the most recent Southeast Region rankings.