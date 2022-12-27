Local Briefs

COLLEGE GOLF

ETSU to be represented at The Masters

East Tennessee alums Adrian Meronk and Seamus Power will participate in the first major of the 2023 season, which will be held April 6-9 at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.

Power, who made his Masters debut last year, is leading the field in the FexEd Cup Standings with 749 points, while he’s ranked No. 28 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Meronk will be making his Masters debut after qualifying based on his Official World Golf Ranking. Meronk made the cut right at the number as he finished the 2022 season ranked No. 50. The top 50 players on the final Official World Golf Ranking list for the previous year receive an invitation to the Masters.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Huzzie earns another postseason award

Make is a touchdown and an extra-point for defensive back Alijah Huzzie, who picked up his seventh All-American honor for the 2022 season as Athlon Sports has released its postseason awards.

Huzzie, a first team all-Southern Conference selection, finished this past season with 59 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, six interceptions, 16 pass break-ups and 22 passes defended. He led all FCS players in passes defended and was third in interceptions per game, while his six interceptions were tied for second-most among FCS players at the end of the regular season.