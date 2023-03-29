PRO BASKETBALL

McClung scores 20 in playoff win

Mac McClung provided the early spark en route to a 20-point performance and that helped the Delaware Blue Coats earn a 104-99 win over the Capital City Go-Go on Thursday afternoon in the NBA G League Eastern Conference semifinals.

The former Gate City High School superstar hit five of his first six shots and scored a dozen points in the opening quarter. He finished 8-for-15 from the field, 2-for-2 at the foul line and also had five rebounds, five assists, two steals and one assist.

Jaden Springer (University of Tennessee) added 24 points and Braxton Key (University of Virginia) finished with 12 points and seven boards for the Blue Coats.

Jay Huff – a former University of Virginia standout who played with McClung last season in the G League with the South Bay Lakers – had 11 points and 12 rebounds for Capital City.

Delaware plays the winner of today’s other semifinal matchup between the Long Island Nets and Cleveland Charge at a date to be determined in the single-elimination conference finals.

MOTORSPORTS

Dirt race set for BMS

Step one of the dirt adventure at Bristol Motor Speedway will unfold Saturday with the Bristol Dirt Showcase.

The event features the American All-Star Series along with the Steel Block Bandit Late Model Series. Local drivers to watch include Tim Maupin (Johnson City) and Trey Bayne, brother of 2011 Daytona 500 champion Trevor Bayne from Knoxville.

Hot laps are scheduled for 5 p.m., with the Bandits feature at 10 and the All-Star race following.

PREP BASKETBALL

Lane, Kirtner earn Class 1 honors

Twin Springs senior Connor Lane and George Wythe sophomore Reed Kirtner have been chosen as first team members to the Virginia High School League All-Class 1 boys basketball team.

Patrick Henry's Jake Hall and Jonah Looney from Grundy were second team honorees.

Troy Henderson from Class 1 state champion Lancaster earned player of the honors. Coach of the year went to Lancaster's Dwayne Pinn.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

ETSU hosts Spring Game on Saturday

East Tennessee State host its Ballad Health Spring Game, which will be held on Saturday in Greene Stadium.

The spring game will get underway at noon, but prior to the event, the Bucs will hold a Youth Clinic from 10:30-11:30 a.m. It is free and open to kids in kindergarten through eighth grade. For clinic information, contact Jay Sandos at sandos@etsu.edu.

The spring feature will feature an offense vs. defense scrimmage, including light tackling that will last approximately an hour and a half. The spring game is free and open to the general public. Following the game, fans will be able to meet the Bucs down on the field.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Nickel becomes a Hokie

Tyler Nickel is returning to the commonwealth for the next chapter of his college basketball career. Nickel, who came off the bench as a North Carolina freshman this year, verbally committed to Virginia Tech on Thursday, according to a source with The Roanoke Times.

The 6-foot-7, 220-pound Nickel was a star at East Rockingham High School in Elkton, which is near Harrisonburg. He scored 2,909 career points, breaking Mac McClung's Virginia High School League career record. He also had 817 rebounds, 333 assists, 127 blocks and 159 steals in his high school career.

Nickel broke the VHSL records for the most points in a season by a freshman (662) and a sophomore (902 points). He averaged 35 points and 11 rebounds as a senior, when he was named the VHSL Class 2 state player of the year. He led his team to four Class 2 state tournament appearances, including berths in the 2020 and 2022 finals.

Nickel averaged just 2.1 points and 6.1 minutes in 25 games as a UNC freshman this season. Six of his 15 baskets were 3-pointers. Nickel, who was used at guard and forward, snared 16 rebounds. He played 25 minutes in the team's December loss at Virginia Tech. He scored eight points. That game was one of only four games this season in which he played double figures in minutes.

He becomes the second player this week to decide to transfer to Virginia Tech. Mekhi Long, whose Old Dominion team also lost to Virginia Tech this season, also intends to join the Hokies.