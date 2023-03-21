MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Dean transfers to Miami (Ohio)

Bradley Dean announced via social media on Tuesday evening that he is transferring to NCAA Division I Miami University of Ohio.

Dean averaged 14.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 69 games over the previous three seasons at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise and was the 2023 South Atlantic Conference player of the year.

The Miami RedHawks compete in the Mid-American Conference and last made the NCAA national tournament in 2007. Former NBA standouts Wally Szczerbiak, Ron Harper and Wayne Embry are among the most accomplished players the school has produced.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Steele powers King past E&H

Lebanon graduate Preston Steele and Jake Lathrop hit two home runs and drove in five runs apiece as King scored 12 third inning runs in a 21-18 non-conference road victory at Emory & Henry.

Mason Swartz and Lathrop had four hits each, while Garret Huffman and Lathrop drove in four runs apiece. Ten of the Tornado's 23 hits were home runs (4) or doubles (6), including two by Cayden Goodwin, who had three hits and drove in four runs.

Chilhowie graduate Ray Berry was one of five pitchers for King (10-14), which will host UVa-Wise today at 3 p.m. Rohde Kirkland worked the final 4 1/3 innings to pick up the win.

Emory & Henry (8-20), which scored six runs in the second inning and seven in the fifth, finished with 17 hits, led by Noah Mazza, who had five hits and drove in three runs.

Jared Foley had three hits, including a triple, scored three runs and drove in three more for the Wasps. Wayne Mize also had three hits in the loss.

Bulldogs out-hit Bucs

Garret Wallace had two hits, including a home run, and scored twice in East Tennessee State's 10-6 non-conference loss at North Carolina-Asheville.

Tommy Barth and Cameron Sisneros had two hits each for the Buccaneers, who dropped to 10-9 on the season.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Tornado blows past Warriors

John Battle grad Maggie Deel and Tinsley Thompson each homered and Savana Luper improved to 8-1 in the circle in King's 16-3 Conference Carolinas opening game road victory at Southern Wesleyan.

Camryn Haag and Thompson drove in three runs each for King. Another John Battle graduate, Haylee Dye, had three hits for the Tornado.

King (15-12, 3-1) completed the sweep with a 14-0 second game rout. Jessica Campbell and Samantha Helms homered for the Tornado.

Carly Turner and Deal had three hits each, while Madison Walter allowed just two hits in the five inning complete game effort.

Cavs split with Yellow Jackets

Hannah Richardson scattered seven hits over seven innings and also doubled and drove in two runs in the University of Virginia's College at Wise' 7-2 non-conference home victory over West Virginia State.

Mallory McKnight scored two runs, while Kara Long (Lebanon) drove in a run and Bayleigh Allison (Wise County Central) had a hit, run and RBI.

West Virginia State scored eight first inning runs and held on for an 8-7 second game win over the Highland Cavaliers, which dropped to 5-21 on the season.

Long had three hits, including a double, drove in two runs and scored twice for UVa-Wise. Emma McCauley drove in two runs, while Lebanon grad Alivia Nolley took the loss in the circle.

Concord pitches past Wasps

Mackenzie Williams had two hits and Avery Adkins scattered six hits and struck out eight for Emory & Henry, but Concord earned a 1-0 non-conference road victory.

Concord was also victorious, 4-2, in the second game, Lydia Taylor and Morgan Silvis drove in runs for the Wasps (13-12). Patrick Henry grad Abigail Street worked two innings of hitless ball in relief.

MEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Crusaders volley past King

Warren Davis had 19 kills and 10 digs in King's 25-16, 22-25, 24-26, 24-26 Conference Carolinas road loss at North Greenville.

Kellan Kennedy added 11 kills and Jack Sarnowski dished out 38 assists for King (10-12, 5-3).

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Kitley is finalist for Naismith Trophy

Virginia Tech senior center Elizabeth Kitley has been selected as one of four finalists for the Naismith Trophy, which goes to the women's basketball player of the year.

The other finalists are South Carolina's Aliyah Boston, who was last year's winner; Iowa's Caitlin Clark; and Villanova's Maddy Siegrist.

Kitley, a two-time ACC player of the year, is averaging 18.2 points, 10.8 rebounds and 2.3 blocks this season. The second-team All-American has 21 double-doubles this year for the Hokies, who won their first ACC tournament title and have advanced to the Sweet 16. She owns the school career marks for points, baskets, blocks and double-doubles.