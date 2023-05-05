PREP BASEBALL

District 1-AAA loser's final suspended

Saturday's District 1-AAA loser's bracket tournament game between Elizabethton and Unicoi County was suspended in the bottom of the seventh inning following a fight that began at third base and resulted in both teams leaving the dugouts at Cardinal Park in Johnson City.

Elizabethton led the Blue Devils 11-9 in the bottom of the seventh with runners on first and third and one out when a punch was thrown at third base as a Unicoi County baserunner arrived at the base. The game was suspended at that point.

The TSSAA determined on Saturday night that today's championship game that was supposed to involve Tennessee High and the Elizabethton and Unicoi County winner will not be played. According to a press release, the TSSAA "is gathering information and are working to have a decision made no later than Monday morning."

Tennessee High has already qualified for the two-day, Region 1-AAA tournament slated to begin on Friday. Cherokee and Greeneville are the two regional qualifiers from District 2-AAA.

TRACK & FIELD

Arrington leads Vikings in Dan Crowe Relays

Tennessee High senior running standout Zoe Arrington won the 1600-meter run at the Texas Roadhouse Dan Crowe Relays on a sunny Saturday at Dobyns-Bennett, leading the Vikings' girls team to a second place finish, falling just 3.5 points shy of the homestanding Indians.

Dobyns-Bennett had 124.5 points to 121 for the Vikings. West Ridge placed seventh with 53 points.

Arrington won the 1600 meters in 5:07.36. Tennessee High teammate Fairyn Meares captured the pole vault with a leap of 18 feet, 6 inches. Tennessee High second place girls finishers included Chase Wolfenbarger (triple jump, 33'11"), Keely Canter (shot put, 34'3"; discus, 101'7"), Liz Rouse (100 hurdles, 16.92) and Kendall Cross (300 hurdles, 48.96), along with the 4x100 and 4x800 relay teams.

Dobyns-Bennett also won the boys team title with 147.5 points, well ahead of Science Hill's 93. Tennessee High was seventh with 39 points, while West Ridge was eighth with 38.

Tennessee High's Cody Robinson placed second in the shot put (52'0").

Carley Brown finished second for West Ridge in the long jump (15'2.5").

COLLEGE BASEBALL

ETSU lassoed by Cowboys

Noah Gent had three hits and Cameron Sisneros homered and scored twice in East Tennessee State's 17-7 non-conference loss on Saturday night at No. 16 Oklahoma State.

Oklahoma State (32-14), which defeated ETSU 7-4 on Friday, was led by Chase Adkison, who drove in six runs with a grand slam and two-run single.

Skylar Cannady and Ryan Enos drove in two runs each for the Buccaneers (20-24), which got a double and two RBIs in Friday's loss from Nick Iannantone.