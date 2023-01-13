Local Briefs

PRO BASKETBALL

McClung to compete in dunk contest

Mac McClung first gained national exposure for his high-flying dunks at Gate City High School and he’ll be slamming on the big stage next month.

NBA insider Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.com reported on Friday that McClung will compete in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest on Feb. 18 during All-Star weekend in Salt Lake City.

McClung plays for the G League’s Delaware Blue Coats (a Philadelphia 76ers affiliate) and is the first individual from the minor league circuit to be invited to participate in the NBA Dunk Contest.

PREP WRESTLING

Grayson County leads Cressel Classic

Grayson County holds a narrow lead over Union following the first day of the Ed Cressel Classic at Virginia High’s Bearcat Den.

The Blue Devils (83) have a slim advantage over the Bears from Big Stone Gap (81 ½) in the team standings. David Crockett (66 ½), Rural Retreat (61) and Fishburne Military School (56) round out the top-five

The tournament resumes this morning and the finals are scheduled to begin today at 3:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Tourney time at Virginia High

The FriendshipCars.com Prep Showcase Powered by Big Shots will be held on Jan. 19-22.

Fourty-six games involving 36 varsity boys, six post-grad and even eight junior varsity teams will use both gyms at Virginia High School, in addition to Virginia Middle School.

The proceedings start on Jan. 19 with a three-game slate that includes Graham vs. Twin Springs, Oak Hill Academy vs. Asheville School (NC) and Virginia High and Northwood.

Ticket prices vary per day for the event that will conclude with the final games slated for Sunday afternoon.

Among the players to watch representing 10 states and Canada are Isaac Ellis and Jalon Roc-Lee (Moravian Prep), Dante Russo-Nance and Bronson Smith-Uili (Oak Hill Academy), Jordan Dumont (Hamilton Heights, committed to Villanova) and Ryan Jones and Sammie Yeaney (The Rock School), all of whom are ranked high by college basketball recruiting services.

For more information, visit https://www.bigshots.net/vainvitational

A complete schedule can be found on B-2.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Lady Vols seek return to rankings

Rickea Jackson scored 22 points to lead Tennessee to a 62-50 Southeastern Conference win over Texas A&M late on Thursday night.

Tennessee (13-6, 5-0), which won its sixth game in a row, also received 12 points and five rebounds by Jordan Horston and 10 points, eight boards and four steals from Tess Darby.

COLLEGE WOMEN'S WRESTLING

No. 1 King blows past Mount Olive

King University's first match since winning the NWCA National Duals championship was a winning one.

Five pins and one technical led King to a 39-5 victory over Mount Olive, which is in its first year with a program. Among the winners for King (5-0) were top-ranked Samara Chavez (116 pounds), Montana DeLawder (130), Viktorya Torres (136), Ashlynn Ortega - in her first match of the season - and Chey Bowman (171).

King will host its own Tornado Open on Sunday beginning at 10 a.m. at the Student Center Complex.

MEN'S COLLEGE WRESTLING

King sweeps opposition

Tyson Upchurch, Austin Kolikas, Clint Mahoney and Clint Morrisette each pinned their opponents during King's 41-9 win over Truett McConnell.

Kolikas recorded another pin and Franky Medina earned a major decision in an earlier 22-15 home win over Mount Olive for the Tornado (7-7, 3-3).