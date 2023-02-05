COLLEGE BASEBALL

King completes sweep of UVa-Wise

Lebanon graduate Preston Steele, Garret Huffman and Junior Renwick drove in runs in King's 3-2 second game win over the University of Virginia's College at Wise on Sunday afternoon.

Huffman had two hits for King (4-0), which completed a four-game sweep of the Tornado. Nick Badgett and Matt Frye had two hits for the Cavaliers. King's Grant Carlton surrendered six hits in 5 2/3 innings and Miguel Rosado picked up the save. Clayton Lanser allowed just three hits in 4 1/3 innings, but was saddled with the loss.

Steele had three hits, including a double, and drove in three runs in King's 11-9 opening game win over the Cavaliers. Levi Medford and Connor Hyatt (Science Hill) had two hits and two runs scored for the Tornado.

Jed Hurst and Frye had two hits each for UVa-Wise (0-4).

SWCC swept in South Carolina

Southwest Virginia Community College opened the spring season with four losses at USC Lancaster, falling on Sunday by scores of 11-2 and 19-2.

The Flying Eagles lost four games by a combined 54-11.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Flying Eagles fall to Bryant & Stratton

Bryant & Stratton outscored Southwest Virginia Community College 30-17 in the second half, including 10-4 in the final quarter, to defeat the Flying Eagles 58-49 in Wardell.

COLLEGE MEN'S WRESTLING

King places four in Indianapolis

Four members of the King men's wrestling team placed at the Greyhound Open, led by Jacob Telles, who placed 2nd at 285 pounds.

Trent Mahoney placed 4th at 157 pounds, while fifth places went to Franky Medina (133) and Clint Morriesette (184).

King hosts Bluefield State in the regular season finale on Friday at Kline Gymnasium.

SENIOR GOLF

Local league preparing for '23 season

The Upper East Tennessee Seniors Golf League will hold its first tournament of the season on Monday, March 20 at McDonald Hills in Rogersville, Tennessee.

The league will host 61 tournaments in the year ahead from mid-March through October on Mondays and Thursdays at 22 public and private golf courses in the area.

League play is open to all men who are 55 years old by the date of the first tournament they play in.

Competition is played out in flights and prizes are available in the form of merchandise certificates redeemable at any course on the league schedule.

For more information, visit www.seniorsgolfleague.com or contact Hal McHorris at (423) 245-9833 or by email at halinkpt@aol.com.