MEN'S COLLEGE WRESTLING

Blaze to guide King grapplers

King University has announced the hiring of Blaze Shade as the next Tornado men's wrestling coach.

Shade joins the Tornado following a three-year stint as the head coach at Bluefield State University. He had been the only head coach in the history of the men's wrestling program at Bluefield State as the school started their program in 2020, first competing in 2021-22.

"Blaze brings a track record for excellence that will continue to elevate our men's wrestling program on the national level," said David Hicks, King University vice president for athletics, in a press release. "As a student-athlete and coach at UNC Pembroke, he succeeded at the highest levels of the NCAA, and as an assistant coach, he helped lead student-athletes to those same levels. In addition, as head coach at Bluefield State, he recruited and developed student-athletes who placed at the regional championships in just the second year of the program. "

Under Shade's tutelage, the Big Blue had two Super Region III placers in just their second season. In the classroom, one individual earned National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) Academic All-America honors last season. Along with starting the program at Bluefield State, Shade helped design a wrestling room and weight room for the student-athletes.

"I feel honored to be named the head men's wrestling coach and help these student-athletes make a positive impact in competition, classroom, and community," said Shade, "I cannot wait to get started on implementing a system that develops great men and showcases King University to the highest standard."

Shade graduated from UNC Pembroke in 2017 while wrestling for the Braves. He was a four-time NCAA Division II Wrestling Championships qualifier and three time All-American. Shade was a national finalist in 2016 and 2017 and was selected Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) Wrestler of the Year in 2016.

He served three seasons as an assistant at UNC Pembroke before taking the job at Bluefield State.