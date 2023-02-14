COLLEGE BASEBALL

King improves to 5-0

Derek Martin homered and drove in three runs in King University's 10-3 non-conference home win over Emory & Henry on Tuesday afternoon.

Junior Renwick and Garret Huffman joined Martin with two hits apiece. Preston Steele (Lebanon) and Davis Hall (Tennessee High) had doubles for the Tornado. Steele also scored two runs.

Sullivan East graduate Luke Hale was the first of eight pitchers used by the Tornado (5-0), which hosts the University of Virginia's College at Wise today.

Jared Foley, Cole Cunningham and Lance Gay had two hits each for the Wasps (4-4). Gay had a double and also drove in two runs.

Emory & Henry, which visits Carson-Newman on Saturday, used nine pitchers in the loss.

MEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Bobcats snap King's streak

Warren Davis had 17 kills, three aces and three digs, but King dropped a hard-fought 25-21, 23-25, 25-27, 25-15, 18-16 Conference Carolinas road loss at Lees-McRae.

Jackson Carroll added 11 kills for King (8-9), which had a five-match win streak snapped. Jack Sarnowski had 35 assists and six digs for the Tornado.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

ETSU's Folley picks up honors

For the second time this season, ETSU sophomore guard Kendall Folley has been named the Southern Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week.

Following a career night at Samford and a couple of key road wins over the Bulldogs and the Mercer Bears last week, Folley averaged 20.0 points per game with nine rebounds, seven steals, five assists and just three turnovers. The sophomore guard shot 17-26 from the floor, 4-7 behind the arc and made both her free throw attempts to average over 50 percent in all shooting categories.

Folley — now a two-time winner of the award — is the first Buccaneer to win the award since 2019.

COLLEGE GOLF

Norum finishes 17th for King

Asmund Norum picked up another top-20 finish this week, placing tied for 17th to lead the King University men's golf team in their spring opener at the Spring Kickoff Intercollegiate, hosted by Lincoln Memorial University, in St. Augustine, Fla.

Norum tallied a three-round total of 1-over 217, finishing with a two-under 70 on Tuesday, which followed rounds of 73 and 74.

TSSAA Hall of Fame

Dale Ford gets the call

Nine new members have been chosen to the TSSAA Hall of Fame. One administrator, four coaches, three officials, and one contributor will be inducted that day to join others in the annual gathering of those selected since the process began in 1982. A Hall of Fame luncheon will be held on April 15 in Murfreesboro.

Ford has been an official for TSSAA in football, basketball and baseball for more than 50 years. Following his retirement from Major League Baseball, he has been involved with the Tri-Cities Baseball Umpires Association and TSSAA for 20 years. He has served as a camp instructor for the TSSAA, umpired in 20 consecutive TSSAA state baseball championships, and worked numerous district, regional and sectional games. During his 27-year tenure in Major League Baseball, he umpired two World Series and two All-Star games.