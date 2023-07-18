MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

E&H's Roberts included in SCB '23 HoF Class

Pound native and former Emory & Henry College basketball standout Glenn Roberts will be part of the Small College National Hall of Fame Class of 2023, according to a press release.

Roberts, who starred at E&H from 1931-35, is considered one of the first college players to put the jump shot to practical use. He was the first collegiate player to score 2,000 points against any and all levels of competition, tallying 1,531 points, a national record at that time, in 80 games vs. collegiate-level opponents for 19.1 ppg. He scored an additional 482 points in 24 other games against professional and semi-pro teams. His scoring totals still stand for players prior to the 1937 revision of the center-jump rule.

He was a four-time Virginia College player of the year and a three-time, all-Virginia Conference selection. In 1935, the Helms Athletic Foundation named Roberts to its first-team, all-American squad that included all divisions. He was a charter member of the Emory & Henry Sports Hall of Fame (1972) and was inducted into the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame in 1980. The Naismith Hall of Fame website features a page that features Roberts and his feats in an article entitled “Genesis of the Jump Shot.”

Roberts played one season for the Akron Firestone Non-Skids, winning the National Basketball League title - a precursor to the NBA - in 1939. Roberts and his six-brother team also barnstormed in the Appalachian region to raise money for the war effort before opening a tire and recapping business in three states, including Virginia. He died in May of 1980 at age 67.

Roberts is one of 10 players, one coach and one player/contributor that will be inducted as the seventh class into the Small College Basketball National Hall of Fame during a ceremony on Nov. 3 in Lakeland, Florida. Former Roanoke College standout Frankie Allen will also be part of the '23 class.

Bucketneers to be coached by Good

Former David Crockett and East Tennessee State standout Patrick Good will coach the Bucketneers when they open play in The Basketball Tournament on Friday against the Fort Wayne Champs at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati.

This will be the Bucketneers' third appearance in the $1 million, winner-take-all summer basketball tournament. They are 6-2 all-time in the TBT and have reached the Sweet 16 each season.

ETSU alums playing this year for the Bucketneers include Bo Hodges, Isaac Banks, Jalan McCloud and Jalen Riley. Good, who replaced Joe Hugley, who was originally slated to be the head coach, is also slated to have the services of Jordan Bowden and Lamonte Turner (Tennessee), KeyShawn Feazell (Creighton, McNeese State, Mississippi State), Antonyo Foreman (UT Chattanooga, Cal Berkeley) Jalen Johnson (Tennessee, Wake Forest, Mercer) and Travin Thibodeaux (New Orleans).

The TBT will be streamed and televised by ESPN.

COLLEGE ATHLETICS

Trio of Wasps earn VaSID second team honors

Avery Adkins (softball), Gavin Lee (track & field) and Wayne Mize (baseball) have been chosen as second team members of the VaSID All-State team as chosen by the Virginia Sports Information Directors.

Avery was 20-11 with 180 strikeouts and just 21 walks for the Wasps, while also batting .347 with 17 runs scored on 33 hits with 13 extra-base hits including five home runs. Mize led the Wasps in batting average (.389), home runs (11), doubles (17), RBI (44), on-base percentage (.486) and slugging percentage (.689).

Lee, a graduate of Tazewell High School, won 2023 South Atlantic Conference Outdoor Championship in the hammer throw with his program record-setting toss of 55.99 meters. He also qualified for the IC4A/ECAC Outdoor Championships and posted a distance of 52.66 meters to finish 12th.

All three honorees picked up several conference and regional awards.

COLLEGE GOLF

ETSU represented in Open Championship

Former ETSU men’s golfers Adrian Meronk, Seamus Power and Michael Stewart will tee it up this week at the Open Championship, which will begin today at Royal Liverpool in Hoylake, England.

Meronk, playing in his second career Open Championship, made the cut at last year’s Open Championship at St. Andrews as he finished tied for 40th. Since then, Meronk has gone on to win the Australian Open and Italian Open, while he made his Masters debut back in April. This marks Power’s second career Open Championship and it’s the only major he has yet to make the cut. Stewart is making his debut in a major.