PREP BOYS SOCCER

Honaker, Lebanon have all-staters

Honaker's Zane Johnson and the Lebanon duo of Ethan King and Dillon Carter have been to the Virginia High School League Class 1 boys all-state first team.

Second teamers include a quintet of Pioneers, including Grayson Olson, Eli Taylor, Emmitt Breeding, Colton Barton and Gavin Gibson. Malachi Lowe and Jaxon Dye also represented the Tigers on the second team.

Galax junior David Espinoza earned player of the year honors. Chase Baxa of Class 1 state champion Northampton received the coach of the year award.

PREP GIRLS SOCCER

Honaker represented on Class 1 team

Six Honaker athletes have been chosen to the VHSL Class 1 all-state team as second team honorees.

They include Julia Barton, Kiley Musick, Kedryn Hess, Kate Jessee, Tailor Nolley and McKenzie Lowe.

Class 1 state champion Eastern Montgomery swept the top honors. Maddie Bruce earned player of the year honors, while the coaching award sent to Whittney Shaver.

PREP BASEBALL

Locals chosen to TBCA teams

Tennessee High senior Andrew Dingus has been chosen to the Tennessee Baseball Coaches Assocation all-state team.

Dingus was a key cog in the Vikings' second straight trip to the Class AAA state tournament. Dingus has committed to Milligan.

West Ridge's Andrew Hoover was chosen to the TBCA Class 4 all-state team. Hoover will play next at East Tennessee State.