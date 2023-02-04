PREP WRESTLING

Union edges Battle for Mountain 7 title

The Union Bears edged John Battle by three points to win the Mountain 7 District wrestling tournament on Saturday in Big Stone Gap, Virginia.

Union’s 184 total points included championships from Christian Fannon (113-pound weight class), Canaan Spears (120), Thomas Potter (165), Johnny Satterfield (175), Izaak Keith (190) and Zach Hall (215) stood atop the podium. Potter was named Mountain 7 District wrestler of the year and he needed just 1:17 to pin Abingdon’s Joe Meade in Saturday’s final.

John Battle finished with five champs – Owen Almany (106), Graham Pittman (113), Chris Faust (126), Christian Rector (132) and Tristan Faidley (138) – in narrowly being edged with 181 points.

Wise County Central (145), Abingdon (71) and Lee High (52) rounded out the teams participating in the event.

The Region 2D tournament is Saturday at Union.

Richlands wins SWD Tournament

On the strength of five individual champions, Richlands rolled to the Southwest District tournament title on Saturday in its home gym.

Kendi Dye (120), Chance Rose (126), Wyatt Spencer (132), Kaden Dupree (157) and Connor Cole (175) secured gold. Dye became the first female grappler to ever win the SWD tournament as she pinned Jordan Perkins of Marion in 4:12 in the finals.

Richlands’ 173 points were 40 points better than runner-up Marion. Virginia High (130), Graham (121) and Tazewell (120) were represented as well.

Isaac Eddy (138) and Austin Coe (285) were Marion’s champs.

First-place medals for Virginia High went to Kenaz Davis (144), Thomas Bernard (165), Lewis Stewart (190) and Cody Griffith (2015) for the team helmed by first-year head coach Cassidy Ferrell.

The Region 2D tournament is Feb. 11 and will be hosted by Union.

PRO BASKETBALL

McClung scores 22

Mac McClung (Gate City) pumped in 22 points as the NBA G League’s Delaware Blue Coats earned a 129-120 NBA G League road win over the Memphis Hustle on Saturday.

McClung was 7-for-12 from the field and 2-for-3 from the free throw line to go along with three assists, two rebounds, one block and zero turnovers.

The 6-foot-2 guard doubled his point total from the night before in an overtime loss to Memphis and logged more minutes.

The McClung-led Blue Coats play Monday on the road against the Cleveland Charge.

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Wasps outscore Trojans

Jake Moynihan recorded a double-double with 26 points and 12 rebounds to lead Emory & Henry to a 107-103 South Atlantic Conference home victory over Anderson University.

Emory & Henry (14-8, 6-7) also received 18 points, seven rebounds and three assists from Patrick Antonelli, Jalen Leftwich added 17 points and Kevin Grau Rodriguez tossed in 10. Cade Looney (Grundy) and Gabe Brown (Ridgeview) had six points apiece.

King topples Mount Olive

Tennessee High graduate Michael Mays scored 15 points and Brandon Lamberth had 13 to lead King to an 81-78 Conference Carolinas win at Mount Olive to snap a six-game Tornado losing streak.

Myles McCrary added 13 points and six rebounds for the Tornado (6-15, 5-9). Darron Howard tallied nine points, six boards and four assists. Jaylen Bernard contributed nine points, five boards, three assists and two steals in the win.

Wolves howl past Cavs

Rron Ukaj led four Highland Cavaliers in double figures with 14 points, along the six rebounds, in the University of Virginia's College at Wise's 79-60 South Atlantic Conference road loss at Newberry.

UVa-Wise (13-9, 6-7) also received 12 points, six rebounds and five assists from Gate City graduate Bradley Dean. Luke Lawson (Eastside) had 10 points, eight rebounds and five blocks, while Caden Lightford also scored 10 points.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Mount Olive towers over Tornado

Le'Ajie Ellington had 16 points, five rebounds and three assists and Tori Smiley added 10 points in King's 83-52 Conference Carolinas loss at Mount Olive.

King (5-17,5-9), which committed 30 turnovers, also received nine points from Alex Gramann. Ashley Allen led the Tornado with six rebounds and three blocked shots.

Third quarter dooms Cavaliers

Nia Vanzant had 16 points and Caitlyn Ross had 14 points and four assists in the University of Virginia's College at Wise's 77-63 South Atlantic Conference loss at Newberry.

UVa-Wise (13-11, 4-9), which was outscored 21-5 in the third quarter, also received nine points each from Sable Burnside and Eastside graduate Anna Whited.

Wasps stung by Anderson

Virginia High graduate Taylor Owens scored 11 points in Emory & Henry's 53-46 South Atlantic Conference home loss to Anderson.

Emory & Henry (7-14, 4-9) also received seven points, four assists and four rebounds by Amaya Lee, another Virginia High graduate. Gracie Glance led the Wasps with 12 rebounds.

Chattanooga jumps out fast on Bucs

Jiselle Thomas led four ETSU scorers with 19 points, but Chattanooga took a 19-8 first quarter lead and rolled to a 73-62 Southern Conference win over ETSU.

ETSU (17-7, 4-4) also received production from Jakhyia Davis (15 points), Nevaeh Brown (13 points) and Kendall Folley (10 points).

SWCC finishes on top

Southwest Virginia Community College improved to 14-5 with a 70-54 home win over Brunswick Community College.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

King sweeps UVa-Wise

King senior southpaw Drew Moore allowed just one hit, while striking out seven in the Tornado's season-opening 1-0 home win over the University of Virginia's College at Wise.

Davis Hall (Tennessee High) doubled for King, while Wes Bonney had the only other hit for the Tornado, which drove in the game's lone run. Nick Badgett had the lone hit for UVa-Wise. Daniel Kanagy allowed just two hits and struck out six in the loss.

Junior Renwick doubled home Truman Roper in the bottom of the eighth to lead the Tornado (2-0) to a 2-1 second game win over the Cavaliers. Renwick had two hits and drove in two runs, while Roper had two hits and scored twice for the Tornado. Christian Walzak and Michael Cordova combined to allow just four hits. Badgett had two of UVa-Wise's four hits, while Justin Snider pitched five innings of no-hit baseball, with Ryan Whitson taking the loss in relief for the Cavaliers (0-2).

Wasps split with Southern Wesleyan

Tyler Bradley had three hits and Wayne Mize drove in three runs to lead Emory & Henry to a 9-3 second game win at Southern Wesleyan. Noah Mazza drove in two runs, while Andrew Parr pitched five innings of five-hit baseball to lead the Wasps (1-3) to their first win of the season.

Southern Wesleyan scored a run each in the first two innings to hang on for a 2-1 opening game win over the Wasps. Mason Lyda had two hits and Jared Foley drove in a run for the Wasps. Bryson Wagner pitched three innings and took the loss for the Wasps.

SWCC swept at home

Southwest Virginia Community College opened its spring season by dropping a doubleheader 10-6 and 14-2 at USC Lancaster.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

UVa-Wise picks up first win

McKenna Falwell scattered four hits over seven innings to lead the University of Virginia's College at Wise to a 5-0 win over D'Youville at the Converse College Tournament. Mady Buchanan had a double, single and drove in three runs. Sarah Barrett, Brie Frazier and Mallory McKnight had two hits each for the Cavs.

Converse pushed across a run in the bottom of the seventh to win the second game over the Cavaliers (1-3). Frazier had two hits and runs scored, while Lebanon graduate Alivia Nolley took the loss in the circle. Kara Long (Lebanon) had two hits for the Cavaliers.

MEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

King sweeps Fort Valley State

Warren Davis had 18 kills and Jack Sarnowski dished out 52 assists and seven digs in leading King to a 25-16, 25-27, 26-24, 24-26, 15-12 non-conference win over Fort Valley State.

King (5-8), which defeated the Wildcats in Georgia last Friday in five sets, also received 14 kills from AJ Drooker and 12 by Jackson Carroll. Justin Sawyer had 15 digs and Warren Davis had eight digs for the Tornado.