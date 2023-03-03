PRO BASKETBALL

McClung scores 29

Gate City graduate Mac McClung scored 29 points in the Delaware Blue Coats' 122-117 NBA G-League victory over the Westchester (N.Y.) Knicks on Friday night.

McClung was 11 for 19 from the field, including 4 for 8 from 3-point range. He also had three assists, two steals and one rebound.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

ETSU thumped by Moccasins

The shots didn't fall for East Tennessee State in a 69-40 Southern Conference tournament semifinal loss to Chattanooga on Friday in Asheville.

Nevaeh Brown connected on four of ETSU's 13 made field goals to finish with 12 points. The Bucs made just 27.7 of their field goal attempts in the loss. Jiselle Thomas finished with seven rebounds and Kendall Folley added six boards.

No one else scored more than five points for the Bucs (23-9), which did get three points from George Wythe graduate Meleah Kirtner. Gate City grad Sarah Thompson did not score.

ETSU, which was outscored 18-2 in the second quarter to trail 31-16 at halftime, matched its best record in program history and still has hopes of a non-NCAA tournament postseason berth.

Chattanooga will meet Wofford for the SoCon title on Sunday.

Lady Vols advance to SEC semis

Rickea Jackson scored 34 points - including 14 for 14 from the free throw line - Jordan Horston added 21 points, seven assists, seven blocked shots and seven rebounds and Tess Darby had 12 points and six boards to lead Tennessee to a hard-fought 80-71 Southeastern Conference tournament quarterfinal victory over Kentucky.

Tennessee (22-10) will face LSU in the SEC semifinals today in Greenville, S.C.

No fear for SWCC

Southwest Virginia Community College completed its regular season with a 68-59 home victory over Cape Fear (Wilmington, N.C.) Community College.

SWCC improved to 18-10 on the season, including a 9-9 league mark. The Flying Eagles lost at Cape Fear 65-62 in December.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Wasps stung by No. 12 Wingate

Wayne Mize homered for Emory & Henry in a 10-1 South Atlantic Conference loss at No. 12 Wingate.

Emory & Henry (5-10, 0-3) also received a double by Tyler Bradley and Noah Mazza has the Wasps' third hit.

ETSU slips past Red Foxes

Ashton King had two hits, including an RBI single in the bottom of the eighth, to lift East Tennessee State to a 7-4 non-conference home victory over Marist.

ETSU improved to 5-4, with three of those wins credited to starting pitcher Landon Smiddy. Marshall Awtry, who scored the winning run, homered, Leo Jiminian homered and tripled and Garett Wallace doubled twice for the Bucs.

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UVa-Wise meets No. 9 LMU

The University of Virginia's College at Wise will look to pull the upset in the South Atlantic Conference semifinals today against No. 9 Lincoln Memorial at Furman University's Timmons Arena.

UVa-Wise (18-11), making its first SAC postseason appearance, defeated Newberry 72-71 on a Bradley Dean buzzer-beater on Wednesday to extend its season.

The Cavaliers have lost twice to the Railsplitters (26-3), 94-69 on Jan. 4 in Wise and 92-79 in Harrogate on Feb. 22. The winner will meet either Catawba or Tusculum in the championship game on Sunday afternoon.

ETSU opens with Catamounts

East Tennessee State hopes its postseason will be better than the regular season when the Buccaneers face Western Carolina in the Southern Conference quarterfinals today at Harrah's Cherokee Center in Asheville, N.C. Tip-off is slated for 2:30 p.m.

The fifth-seeded Buccaneers (12-19) have lost twice to the fourth-seeded Catamounts (17-14), 71-60 on Jan. 4 in Johnson City and 68-66 in Cullowhee on Feb. 15. Today's winner will face top-seeded Furman or Mercer in Sunday's semifinals. The championship game is slated for Monday night at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE WRESTLING

King guaranteed 12 NCWWC All-Americans

The top-ranked King University women's wrestling team finished the first day of the National Collegiate Women's Wrestling Coalition (NCWWC) National Championship in second place. The Tornado had 12 individuals earn All-American honors and will have 10 in the semifinals on Saturday.

All 12 Tornado wrestlers that reached the second day earned All-American honors.

North Central College leads the championship with 113.5 points while King is second at 103.5 points.