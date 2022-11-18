 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local Briefs

Local Briefs

  • 0

PRO BASKETBALL

McClung pours in 44 points

Mac McClung was magnificent on Friday night.

The former Gate City High School star poured in 44 points for the Delaware Blue Coats in a 141-129 G League win over the visiting Raptors 905.

It was the top performance of the season for the 6-foot-2 guard, who had 21 points in the first half.

He made 13 of his 21 shots from the field and also finished with seven assists, six rebounds and one block.

The 44 points are the most scored by a G League player in a single game this season and a professional career-high for McClung.

His previous best was a 37-point performance on Feb. 3, 2022, against the Santa Cruz Warriors when McClung was with the South Bay Lakers.

People are also reading…

It was McClung’s first game scoring more than 40 points since putting together a 47-point masterpiece against Robert E. Lee-Staunton in the finals of the 2018 VHSL Class 2 state finals in 2018.

The second-year pro is averaging 20.4 points, 6.2 assists and 4.6 rebounds over five contests with Delaware (2-3), the affiliate of the Philadelphia 76ers.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Beer board denies brewery permit

Beer board denies brewery permit

BRISTOL, Tenn. – The Slater Center auditorium erupted in applause Wednesday night as the Bristol Tennessee Beer Board denied an application fr…

Lebanon's Nick Belcher no joke on football field

Lebanon's Nick Belcher no joke on football field

As he’s gained a greater sense for the game of football in his second year playing the sport, Lebanon High School senior wide receiver Nick Belcher has still retained his sense of humor.

He’s a self-described jokester who enjoys making his teammates laugh.

Growth, hard work expands Jones' prospect status

Growth, hard work expands Jones' prospect status

“What impressed me the most wasn’t that he was the best player on the field. I knew that before the game,” said Marion coach Jack Ginn. “But he was able to [impact] the game in multiple ways in big ways.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts