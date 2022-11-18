Local Briefs

PRO BASKETBALL

McClung pours in 44 points

Mac McClung was magnificent on Friday night.

The former Gate City High School star poured in 44 points for the Delaware Blue Coats in a 141-129 G League win over the visiting Raptors 905.

It was the top performance of the season for the 6-foot-2 guard, who had 21 points in the first half.

He made 13 of his 21 shots from the field and also finished with seven assists, six rebounds and one block.

The 44 points are the most scored by a G League player in a single game this season and a professional career-high for McClung.

His previous best was a 37-point performance on Feb. 3, 2022, against the Santa Cruz Warriors when McClung was with the South Bay Lakers.

It was McClung’s first game scoring more than 40 points since putting together a 47-point masterpiece against Robert E. Lee-Staunton in the finals of the 2018 VHSL Class 2 state finals in 2018.

The second-year pro is averaging 20.4 points, 6.2 assists and 4.6 rebounds over five contests with Delaware (2-3), the affiliate of the Philadelphia 76ers.