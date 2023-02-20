MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Brown leads E&H past King

Gabe Brown (Ridgeview) continued his stellar season for Emory & Henry College as he went for 20 points, seven rebounds and two blocks for the Wasps in their 80-76 non-conference win over regional rival King University.

Jalen Leftwich added 19 points and six assists for the Wasps (15-11), who snapped a three-game losing streak.

King (6-21) was sent to its sixth straight loss and leading scorer Michael Mays (Tennessee High) did not play for the Tornado. Darron Howard and Eric Sanders each had 14 points to lead King.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

SWCC bops Guilford Tech

Former Chilhowie High School star Katie Barr fired in 18 points as Southwest Virginia Community College cruised to a 70-59 win over Guilford Tech.

Liyah French (Holston) added 17 points, while Amber Kimberlin (Marion) finished with 10 points.

SWCC (16-8) has won 10 of its 11 home games this season.