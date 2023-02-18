PREP SWIMMING

GW’s Puckett wins state title

George Wythe’s Joseph Puckett won the boys 200 freestyle at the VHSL Class 1/2 state championship meet at Christiansburg Aquatic Center on Saturday.

Gate City’s Tia Spivey finished second in the girls 100 butterfly and 500 freestyle.

Complete results from the event were not available at the Virginia High School League’s website as of 10 p.m. on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Abingdon competed in the Class 3 meet in Richmond.

The boys 400 relay team for the Falcons got 11th, Alex Wolford was 15th in the boys 100 fly and Zoe Angelopoulou was 13th in the girls 200 individual medley and 15th in the 100 backstroke.

PREP TRACK & FIELD

Abingdon

sweeps 3D titles

Abingdon High School’s boys and girls swept the Region 3D championships on Saturday at Roanoke College.

Abingdon’s girls cruised to the title as the team score of 183, 79 points better than runner-up Christiansburg.

AHS swept the relays – 4x200, 4x400 and 4x800 – while Tennessee Tech signee Makaleigh Jessee (1,000, 3:05.60; 1,600, 5:13.6) was a double winner. Josie Jackson (500, 1:18.86), Cecelia Johnson (3,200, 12:08.01), Chloe Odum (long jump, 18-3) and John Battle transfer Jada Samuel (55 hurdle, 8.98 seconds) were victorious as well.

On the boys side, Abingdon edged William Byrd, 97 ½ to 90 ½, as Jack Bundy led the way. Bundy won the 1,000 in 2:34.30 and 1,600 (4:28.47). the Falcons also prevailed in the 4x200 relay.

PREP WRESTLING

Locals qualify for TSSAA state meet

Four Tennessee High and four Sullivan East wrestlers qualified for the TSSAA state meet at the Class 1 sectionals in Elizabethton.

Tennessee High’s Eli Moore (126 pounds) finished second, while Aidan Moore (106), Max Minor (132) and Mason Campbell placed fourth. Sullivan East has a pair of second place finishers in Donavan Smith-Peters (138 and Dawson Jones (160). Jake Turpin (126) and Marshall Jones (195) were third place finishers.

Knox Halls won the Class 1 team competition with 230.5 points. Sullivan East was fifth with 72 points, while the Vikings were sixth with 56.

West Ridge placed two in the Class 2 sectionals at Bearden High School in Knoxville. Brady Chatman finished second at 145 pounds while Tucker Brown was fourth at 132. Dobyns-Bennett won the team crown with 263.5 points.

In TSSAA girls wrestling, West Ridge’s Angel Cooper finished second at 165 pounds in the Region 1 meet. The Wolves’ Gracie Sproles (185) and Abigail Swecker (235) were sixth in their weight classes.

The TSSAA state meet will be held Thursday through Saturday in Franklin, Tennessee.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UVa-Wise runs past Clinton

Zion Fruster and Calen Lightford scored 21 points each in the University of Virginia’s College at Wise’s 96-79 home win over Clinton College from Rock Hill, South Carolina.

UVa-Wise (16-10) also got 17 points, six rebounds and four assists from Eastside graduate Luke Lawson, 10 points and eight boards by Patrick Shelley and 13 points and eight boards from Kervens Yacinthe. Ben Bryson also had eight points and nine boards.

Wasps stung

by Indians Ridgeview graduate Gabe Brown had 16 points and nine rebounds in Emory & Henry’s 88-79 South Atlantic Conference home loss to Catawba.

Emory & Henry (14-11, 6-10) also received double figures from Jalen Leftwich (15 points), Jake Moynihan (12 points, eight rebounds) and Kevin Grau Rodriguez (10 points, 4 assists).

Flying Eagles groundedPitt Community College played the role of rude guests in defeating Southwest Virginia Community College 94-68 to fall to 9-16 on the season.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Catawba

bounces E&H

Breanna Yarber (Sullivan Central/Patrick Henry) had 15 points and eight rebounds and Brylee Jones also had 15 points in Emory & Henry’s 82-69 South Atlantic Conference home loss to Catawba.

Hannah Spainhour scored 10 points and Gracie Glance pulled down 10 boards for the Wasps (7-17, 4-12).

Thomas shoots Bucs past Paladins

Kendall Folley scored 25 points to pace East Tennessee State to a 66-63 Southern Conference home victory over Furman.

Jiselle Thomas tallied 17 points, five rebounds and five assists for the Buccaneers (21-7 8-4). Courtney Moore added 11 points, while Jakhyia Davis had eight points and blocked five shots.

SWCC wins 15th game

Southwest Virginia Community College snapped a three-game losing skid with a 62-36 home win over Fayetteville Technical Community College.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

UVa-Wise victorious

Cole Harness had two hits and drove in four runs to lead the University of Virgina’s College at Wise to its first win of the season, 8-3, at Ohio Dominican.

Daniel Kanagy and Hunter Anderson combined on the three-hitter for the Highland Cavaliers (1-8). Matt Frye scored three runs.

Hunter Meador drove in the Cavaliers’ lone run in a 7-1 second game loss to the Panthers.

King takes first loss of season Drew Moore allowed seven hits and struck out four and Ethan Hawkins, Connor Hyatt (Science Hill) and Levi Medford drove in two runs apiece in King’s 7-5 Conference Carolinas home victory over Erskine.

King (7-1) lost 5-3 in the opener for the first time this season. Preston Steele (Lebanon) homered and drove in two runs, Davis Hall (Tennessee High) and Garret Huffman had two hits apiece.

Eagles batter Wasps Jermie Greene had two of Emory & Henry’s five hits in a 5-0 South Atlantic Conference road loss at Carson-Newman. Camden Boyer took the loss despite allowing just six in 4 2/3 innings.

Carson-Newman had 13 hits, including a home run and five doubles in a 15-4 opening win over the Wasps. Noah Mazza and Wayne Mize had two hits each for the Wasps (4-6).

Rockets blast

past ETSUToledo scored four ninth inning runs to defeat East Tennessee State 6-4 at Thomas Stadium. Tommy Barth had three hits and Cameron Sisneros added two hits and drove in two for the Bucs (1-1).

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

King splits with Columbus State

Carly Turner doubled and drove in three runs and Jessica Campbell tripled and scored twice in King’s 6-1 second game home win over Columbus State. Peyton Day also had two hits and scored twice, while Madison Walter picked up the win.

Nikole Counts scattered six hits and struck out nine, but King (6-6) managed just four hits to drop the opener 2-0.

Wasps pick

up first win Mackenzie Williams had two hits, including a double, and Kylie Cundiff and Amy Meister also had two hits as Emory & Henry picked up its first win of the season in a 4-2 home decision against Mount Olive. Makayla Dowdy picked up the win, while Avery Adkins got the save.

Lydia Taylor homered and Cundiff had two of Emory & Henry’s six hits in the 5-2 opening game loss.

MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

King falls at George Mason

Warren Davis had eight kills and AJ Drooker dished out 14 assists in King’s 25-15, 25-16, 25-17 non-conference loss at George Mason.

King (8-11) also seven digs from Mason Martindale and six by Davis. Colton Bueter also had five kills.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE WRESTLING

King sweeps

to NCWWC Region II title

The King University women’s wrestling swept the top spot at each weight class in Saturday’s National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Coalition (NCWWC) Region II Championships. King won the tournament as all 15 entries finished in the top three and qualified for the NCWWC National Championships.

Ana Luciano went 4-0 at 136 pounds for King, while Vayle-Rae Baker (123) and Montana DeLawder (130) were 3-0 on the day. for the Tornado.

The No. 2-ranked Tornado returns to action on March 3-4 at the NCWWC National Championships in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

LATE FRIDAY

PREP TRACK & FIELD

Union boys, Tazewell girls

win titles

Union’s boys and Tazewell’s girls won team titles on Friday at the VHSL Region 1D/2D track and field championships at Roanoke College in Salem.

Union’s boys scored 60 points to edge Patrick Henry and Wise County Central, which each scored 54 points. Tazewell’s girls cruised by runner-up Grundy, 112-56, in the team standings.

Lebanon’s Derek Mitchell (1,600, 4:43.78 and 3,200, 10:26.64), Wise County Central’s Luke Collie (500, 1:12.36 and 300, 38.13) and J.I. Burton’s Brayden Dutton (55, 6.81 and long jump, 18-9 ¼) were double winners on the boys side.

On the girls side, Abigail Rhudy (1,000, 3:17.42; 500, 1:26.27 and 300, 43.67) was a triple-winner as Tazewell triumphed. Cassidy Hammonds of Lee High won the 55 hurdles (9.16 seconds) and the long jump (16-8 ½).

The Region 1C/2C event was held simultaneously and the action didn’t conclude until approximately 11:18 p.m.