COLLEGE SOFTBALL

King duo claims weekly honors

Jessica Campbell and Madison Walter of the King University softball team have been named Conference Carolinas Player and Pitcher of the Week, while Walter was also named Tennessee Sports Writers Association Softball Pitcher of the Week.

Campbell batted .471 last week, with two doubles, three triples and three RBI, while also drawing four walks. Walter made three starts last week, tossing three complete games. She was 3-0, with an ERA of 0.67, allowing just two earned runs with 12 strikeouts.

Top-seeded King will open Conference Carolinas tournament play on Thursday in the opening round against No. 8 Belmont Abbey College and or No. 9 UNC Pembroke at 6 p.m.

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

Lee claims SAC track award

Former Tazewell standout and current Emory & Henry College sophomore Gavin Lee has been named the South Atlantic Conference Varsity Gems Men's Outdoor Field Athlete of the Week.

Lee posted a pair of event wins at the LR Bears Invitational last Friday, breaking a school record in the process. He notched a 52.42-meter throw in the hammer, breaking his own record by 1.63 meters on his way to the victory and was also first in the discus with a toss of 45.31 meters.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Big 8th sends ETSU past Highlanders

Ashton King's three-run home run and Tommy Barth's two-run double highlighted a six-run eighth inning to lead East Tennessee State to a 9-3 non-conference road decision at Radford to complete the season sweep of the Highlanders.

ETSU (18-20) broke open a 3-3 tie with those six runs in the eighth. Cameron Sisneros had three hits, Noah Gent homered, drove in two runs and scored twice and Garett Wallace had two doubles, scored twice and added two RBIs for the Buccaneers.

Four ETSU pitchers, including winning hurler Derek McCarley, combined to allow just four hits, including a home run, two runs and two RBIs by Zack Whitacre.

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Northwestern's Beran lands at Virginia Tech

Northwestern forward and Richmond native Robbie Beran is returning to the commonwealth to play basketball as a grad transfer for Virginia Tech. The 6-foot-9, 215-pound Beran announced his commitment to Tech on Twitter, according to The Roanoke Times. He will be using the extra year of eligibility that the NCAA gave all 2020-21 winter-sports athletes because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Beran started all 34 games for Northwestern in the 2022-23 season. He averaged 7.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 25.8 minutes. He sank 39 3-pointers. Northwestern went 22-12 overall and 12-8 in the Big Ten. The Wildcats lost in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

He becomes the third transfer to commit to the Hokies since the season ended, following former East Rockingham (Elkton, Va.) star Tyler Nickel (North Carolina) and Mekhi Long (Old Dominion). The three join high school seniors Brandon Rechsteiner and Jaydon Young as members of coach Mike Young’s 2022-23 recruiting class.