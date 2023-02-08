PRO BASKETBALL

McClung limited to five points

Mac McClung of the Delaware Blue Coats was limited to five points on Wednesday in his team’s 122-112 NBA G League win over the Cleveland Charge.

The Gate City High School graduate shot 1-for-7 from the field to go along with three assists, two rebounds and two turnovers in logging 24:43 of action.

Former University of Tennessee standout Jaden Springer had 22 points, six rebounds and six steals for Delaware.

Jamorko Pickett, McClung’s former teammate at Georgetown University, led Cleveland with 29 points.

McClung is averaging 17.8 points, 5.2 assists and 3.6 rebounds in 34 G League games this season.

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UVa-Wise slips past Pioneers

Gate City graduate Bradley Dean had 27 points, including three 3-pointers, and 12 rebounds in the University of Virginia's College at Wise's 83-74 South Atlantic Conference home win over Tusculum.

Eastside's Luke Lawson had a big night as well, tallying 30 points, including four 3-pointers, and five blocked shots for the Highland Cavaliers (14-9, 7-7).

LMU steams Wasps

Jake Moynihan had 21 points and seven rebounds in Emory & Henry's 95-81 South Atlantic Conference loss at No. 8 Lincoln Memorial.

Gabe Brown (Ridgeview) added 17 points and seven boards for the Wasps (14-9, 6-8), while Jalen Leftwich added 16 points and five boards.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Wasps stung by Railsplitters

Breanna Yarber (Sullivan Central/Patrick Henry) led Emory & Henry with 21 points and seven rebounds in the Wasps' 80-64 South Atlantic Conference loss at Lincoln Memorial.

Emory & Henry (7-15, 4-10) also got 12 points from Brylee Jones, while Emma Santoro had eight points and six rebounds.

Pioneers hike past Cavaliers

Nia Vanzant had 15 points, five rebounds and three assists in the University of Virginia's College at Wise's 54-47 South Atlantic Conference home loss to Tusculum.

Caitlyn Ross added 12 points and eight assists for UVa-Wise (13-12, 4-10). Katlin Burger added 11 points in the loss.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Wasps scare defending champs

Jared Foley had three hits and Mason Lyda doubled and drove in three runs for Emory & Henry in a 12-7 loss at defending NCAA Division II national champion North Greenville.

Emory & Henry (1-3) jumped out to a 6-0 lead before the Crusaders scored eight runs in the bottom of the third.

Matt Hill homered for the Wasps and Wayne Mize had two hits, including a double, and scored twice in the loss.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

King swept by Lenior-Rhyne

King could muster just four hits in a pair of season-opening games against Lenoir-Rhyne, falling 2-0 and 8-1 to the Bears.

Those clubs combined to win 80 games last season, 42 by King and 38 by Lenori-Rhyne.

Lauren Lawson had the lone hit in King's opening game loss, while transfer Madison Walter took the loss despite allowing just six hits.

Lawson, Camryn Haag and Haylee Dye (John Battle) each doubled in King's second game loss. Nikole Counts (Ridgeview) and Marleigh Duncan (Union) pitched for the Tornado.

MEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Wise survives marathon with Crusaders

Warren Davis, Jackson Carroll and Kellan Kennedy had 15 kills apiece to lead King to a 19-25, 23-25, 26-24, 25-23, 15-8 Conference Carolinas home win over North Greenville.

Justin Sawyer and Carroll had 10 digs each and Jack Sarnowski dished out 57 assists for the Tornado (6-8, 1-0). AJ Drooker contributed 10 kills and seven digs.