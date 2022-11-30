Local Briefs

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

King slaps Bobcats

Brianna Dunbar scored 17 points, including 12-of-14 from the free throw line and Tori Smiley added 16 points in King’s 77-64 Conference Carolinas road victory at rival Lees-McRae.

Le’Aije Ellington added 10 points and Alexa Gramann tallied seven points and eight rebounds for the Tornado (2-5, 2-0).

Virginia High graduate Dianna Spence had four points for the Bobcats.

UVA Wise strikes down Cobras

Kaitlin Bailey led five Highland Cavaliers in double figures with 20 points, along with six rebounds, to lift UVA Wise to an 82-75 South Atlantic Conference victory over Coker.

Nia Vansant (18 points, five rebounds), Caitlyn Ross (14 points, nine assists), Josie Hester (12 points) and Katlin Burger (12 points) also contributed to a 5-1 start to the season.

Wasps fall in Florida

Brylee Jones scored 19 points and Breanna Yarber (Patrick Henry/Sullivan Central) added 12 points and six rebounds in Emory & Henry’s 63-62 loss at Flagler in Florida.

Amaya Lee (Virginia High) tallied 10 points, four rebounds and three assists and Emma Santoro added eight points and nine boards for the Wasps, which dropped to 2-4 on the season.

SWCC wins in comeback fashion

Liyah French (Holston) made the go-ahead 3-pointer in overtime as Southwest Virginia Community College earned a 74-72 win over Guilford Tech on Wednesday.

SWCC (3-1) trailed by 19 points with eight minutes remaining before rallying to force OT.

French hit six 3s and finished with 22 points. Katie Barr (Chilhowie) added 28 points and Hayley Farris (Marion) finished with eight points in the win.

ETSU hosts Vanderbilt

The ETSU women's basketball team will host Vanderbilt from the Southeastern Conference tonight at Brooks Gym at 7 p.m.

ETSU (6-2), which is off to its best start since the 1996-97 season, won two of three games last week in Las Vegas.

Vanderbilt (6-3) started the season with a 6-0 record, but have lost their last three games. The Commodores are 7-2 against the Buccaneers, winning the last seven in a row.

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Mays' 38 leads King past 'Cats

Tennessee High graduate Michael Mays canned five 3s to finish with 32 points to lead King to a 96-86 Conference Carolinas victory over Lees-McRae.

Amarius Beasley added 14 points, Kenny Turner tallied 13 points, 12 boards and three assists, Brandon Lamberth had 11 points and Jaylen Bernard hit three 3s for 10 points for the Tornado (3-4, 2-0).

Bucs roar past Lions

Virginia Tech transfer Jalen Haynes led five Buccaneers in double figures with 19 points, along with seven rebounds, as ETSU snapped a three-game losing skid with an 84-56 win over outmanned Mars Hill.

Jordan King (14 points, five rebounds), Jaden Seymour (12 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, three blocks), DeAnthony Tipler (14 points) and Josh Taylor (11 points, seven rebounds) also contributed for the 4-4 Bucs, who will host Jacksonville State on Saturday.

SWCC improves to 4-1

Tino Simon from the Bahamas had 26 points and 18 rebounds as Southwest Virginia Community College earned an 88-84 win over the junior varsity squad from Alice Lloyd College.

The Flying Eagles (4-1) also received 18 points from Brennan Howard.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Wolves' Hoover inks with ETSU

West Ridge senior baseball standout Drew Hoover signed a letter of intent on Wednesday to play baseball at East Tennessee State.

Hoover, the son of West Ridge baseball coach Mike Hoover, is a left-handed pitcher and a standout at the plate, who is the Division I signee in the two-year history of the school, having previously played at Sullivan South.

Hoover was 6-2 last season on the mound, while also batting .476 in leading the Wolves to 17 wins in the first year of the program. He tossed a no-hitter in West Ridge’s first game against Sullivan East.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Bays, Gibson first-team honorees

Makayla Bays (Gate City) and Grace Gibson (Union) have been chosen as first team honorees to the Virginia High School League Class 2 All-State volleyball team.

Mays led Gate City to the Class 2 state semifinals, while Gibson was key to Union’s 27-win season for the Bears.

Isabella Blagg (Union), Ella Moss (Marion) and Allison Smith (John Battle) were second team selections.

Class 2 state champion Glenvar swept top honors. Claire Griffith earned player of the year honors, while Mark Rohrback was chosen as coach of the year.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

King pins Wasps

Both King wrestling teams won dual matches at Emory & Henry College.

Vayle-Rae Baker, Montana DeLawder and Tiffani Baublitz all won matches to lead the No. 2 ranked women's program past the Wasps 42-5.

The King men were also victorious, defeating the Wasps 46-6 with eight wrestlers earning match wins.