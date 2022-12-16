 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local Briefs

Local Briefs

PRO BASKETBALL

McClung scores 13

In the second game between former Georgetown University backcourt mates in a week, Mac McClung (Gate City) came out on the winning end in Round 2.

McClung had 13 points, three assists, three rebounds, one steal and two turnovers for the Delaware Blue Coats in their 122-113 NBA G League win over the Westchester Knicks.

McClung was 4-for-9 from the field in logging just 8:27 off the bench.

James Akinjo, Mac’s ex-teammate with the Hoyas, had six points, five assists, four rebounds and five turnovers for the Knicks.

Westchester beat Delaware the week prior.

