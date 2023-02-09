PREP WRESTLING

Grundy rolls to Region 1D crown

That Wave emanating from Buchanan County picked up more gold on Thursday night and is heading to Salem with even larger aspirations.

The Grundy Golden Wave won the VHSL Region 1D tournament in its own gym as nine individual champs helped head coach Travis Fiser’s team outdistance rival and runner-up Rural Retreat by 126 points.

Grundy is the favorite to claim its 26th state team championship when the Class 1 state tourney concludes on Feb. 18 at the Salem Civic Center, adding to its VHSL-record total.

Brody Coleman (120), Carson Griffey (138), Shaiem Gordon (144), Ethan Roberts (165), Ian Scammell (175), Ryan Campbell (190), Wyatt Bush (215) and Logan Looney (285) stood atop the podium on Thursday for Grundy. Nine of Grundy’s 11 finalists prevailed in their title matches.

Coleman, Deel, Bush and Looney all pinned their opponents in the first period.

Caleb Gibson (106), Ely Blevins (132) and Mason Via (150) brought home first-place medals for Rural Retreat. Via needed just 75 seconds to pin Eastside’s Colton Kline in his finals match.

Castlewood’s Adam Gibson (113) and Holston’s Merrick Kestner (126) were the other champs. Gibson will aim for his fourth individual state crown next week.

The regional meet ended just before 10:30 p.m. on Thursday.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

ETSU picked 5th in SoCon

The East Tennessee State baseball team has been picked to finish fifth in the Southern Conference in both the media and coach's polls.

Wofford was predicted as the preseason favorite in both polls with five of a possible seven first place votes from the coaches and nine of a possible 18 first place votes from the media. Mercer was second in both polls.

ETSU will be led by senior catcher Noah Webb and sophomore outfielder Tommy Barth were, who were selected to the SoCon preseason first team, while senior Garett Wallace was voted to the second team as a designated hitter.

Western Carolina shortstop Pascanel Ferreras was named SoCon Preseason Player of the Year, while Wofford right-handed pitcher Matthew Marchal was tabbed the SoCon Preseason Pitcher of the Year.

ETSU opens the season by hosting Toledo in a three-game series beginning on Feb. 17.