PAPPY THOMPSON AWARD

Letters mailed for nominees

Letters for the 2023 Gene “Pappy” Thompson Award for Excellence have been mailed to the attention of principals at 57 regional schools in Virginia and Tennessee.

For more than 40 years, the Bristol Herald Courier has presented this award to the senior student-athlete who most exemplifies the qualities of outstanding achievement in athletics, academics and citizenship, including community service.

Jaymen Buchanan of J.I. Burton was the 2022 recipient.

The deadline for submission is Wednesday, April 26, with the list of nominees released on April 30. The five finalists will be featured during the week of May 15-19, with the winner to be announced on May 21.

For questions, contact the Bristol Herald Courier sports department at sports@bristolnews.com or call (276) 645-2516 after 4 p.m.

NASCAR

Blountville McDonald's to host Wallace

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace will appear at McDonald's in Blountville on Saturday from 3-4 p.m. The McDonald's Road Rally, as it is being called, will begin at 2 p.m. with chances to win McDonald’s and Dr. Pepper merchandise, according to a press release.

The 29-year-old Wallace, who drives the No. 23XL Racing, became just the second Black driver to win a Cup Series race when he won at Talladega in the fall of 2021. He won a second race last season in Kansas. Wallace, who will drive in the Food City Dirt Race on Sunday at Bristol Motor Speedway, is currently 22nd in the NASCAR Cup Series points standings, with one Top-5 and one Top-10 finish in seven starts this season.

Wallace finished 27th in the first spring dirt race at Bristol in 2021. He placed 28th last April.

COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

New track has new coach

King University has named Kyle Will as the Tornado's next head track & field and cross country coach with his first day slated for May.

Will comes to King from Ottawa University in Surprise, Ariz. where he has served as the director of track & field and cross country since 2019.

"Kyle is a perfect fit for King, and comes at the perfect time," King University Director of Athletics David Hicks said. "He brings a leadership style which incorporates a strong faith component, and a commitment to developing student-athletes on and off the track. He's a proven recruiter and student-focused, and will build on our strong traditions and continue to advance our programs."

King broke ground on a new $3.6 million track and field complex in February, with construction expected to be completed by late summer. The new facility will make King the premier destination for track and field student-athletes in the region, as well as continue to attract student-athletes from across the country.

"I am both humbled and excited to be given the opportunity to lead the King University track & Field and cross country program," Will said. "Mr. Hicks and the entire university have been amazing through this process. Seeing the commitment being made with the construction of a new state of the art facility was just the first indication of the support that I feel will undoubtedly help us to build an incredible program here at King. I'm looking forward to getting started and working with all the student-athletes on our team."

COLLEGE BASEBALL

King wallops Mars Hill

Tennessee High graduate Davis Hall had a double, three singles, four RBIs and scored two runs in King's 15-6 non-conference home win over Mars Hill.

Ethan Hawkins and Jacob Lathrop had three hits each, including a triple by Hawkins, who also scored four runs. Lathrop scored three runs for the Tornado (12-21), who led 10-3 after three innings and added five more runs in the seventh.

Eight pitchers saw action on the mound, including Sullivan East graduate Luke Hall and Ray Berry from Chilhowie.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Tornado splits with Pioneers

Madison Walter scattered six hits over seven innings to lead King to a 6-0 non-conference road win in the opening game of a twinbill at Tusculum.

John Battle graduate Haylee Dye homored and drove in two runs and fellow Trojans' grad Maggie Deel doubled and also had two RBIs. Jessica Campbell added two hits and two runs.

Tusculum jumped out to a 4-0 lead and held on for a 4-3 second game win over the Tornado (20-17). Lauren Lawson led King with three hits, including a home run, two runs and two RBIs. Campbell and Deel had two hits apiece in the loss. Ridgeview graduate Nikole Counts started and took the loss in the circle.

Wasps stung by Tusculum

Camden Bailey had three hits and Tyler Bradley and Wayne Mize doubled and singled in Emory & Henry's 9-4 South Atlantic Conference 9-4 home loss to Tusculum.

Mize drove in two runs for the Wasps (8-28, 2-13). Tusculum hit three home runs in the win.