HIGH SCHOOL TRACK

THS girls claim East section title

Zoe Arrington, Fairyn Meares and Chase Wolfenbarger all picked up wins to lead Tennessee High to the TSSAA AA East Section championship on Saturday at Tom Black Track at the University of Tennessee.

Tennessee High scored 128 points to outlast Signal Mountain's 118.5 points. Volunteer was third with 99. Sullivan East scored four points.

Arrington captured both the 1600 (5:13.09) and 3200 (11:09.95) meter runs. Meares won the pole vault (11-00.00) and Wolfenbarger finished on top in the triple jump (33-10.25).

Liz Rouse placed second in the 100 hurdles (16.43) and long jump (17-03.00), while Keely Canter did the same in the shot put (33-02.50) and discus (103-08).

Other second place finishers for Tennessee High included Keeyanah Foote in the triple jump (33-01.75), Jenna Reecher in the 800 meters (2:24.41) and Kendall Cross in the 300 hurdles (47.66).

Greeneville won the boys competition with 86 points, four better than Signal Mountain. Elizabethton was third with 79. Tennessee was 11th with 24 points. Sullivan East scored six points to finish in 22nd place.

Cody Robinson led the Tennessee High boys with a second place finish in the shot put (52-00.50).

COLLEGE BASEBALL

ETSU splits with Keydets

Cameron Sisneros and Skyler Cannady homered in East Tennessee State's 9-6 Southern Conference victory in the second game of a doubleheader on Sunday at VMI.

Nick Iannantone and Ryan McCarthy had two hits each, including a double for the Bucs. Justin Hanvey, Sisneros and Iannantone had two RBIs apiece.

Sisneros hit a grand slam to highlight a six-run eighth inning in the opener, but the Buccaneers fell 7-6. Sisneros also joined Noah Webb and Eli Jiminian with a double for ETSU, which trailed 7-0 going into the top of the eighth.

ETSU (23-26, 8-10) will conclude its regular season by hosting North Carolina-Greensboro in a three-game series beginning on Thursday at Thomas Stadium.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Hokies, Vols bound for NCAAs

The No. 23 Virginia Tech softball team received an NCAA tournament at-large bid as part of the 64-team tournament field that was unveiled on Sunday night.

Virginia Tech will travel to No. 13 Georgia (39-13), which is seeded 14th out of 16 NCAA tournament seeds. The Hokies (37-18) will face No. 25 Boston University (51-8) on Friday. Georgia will host North Carolina Central (19-33) in the double-elimination format.

Southeastern Conference champion Tennessee is seeded fourth and will host a region beginning on Friday. The Volunteers (44-8) will open against Northern Kentucky (23-30). The other two teams coming to Knoxville includes Louisville (35-18) and Indiana (42-16).