Local Briefs

Local Briefs

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Barr leads SWCC to win

Katie Barr (Chilhowie) scored 28 points and pulled down seven rebounds as Southwest Virginia Community College eked out a 65-64 win over Milligan University’s junior varsity squad.

Amber Kimberlin (Marion) supplied 17 points and six assists for the Flying Eagles, while Liyah French (Holston) finished with 12 points and seven rebounds.

SWCC (11-4) plays at Wake Tech on Saturday.

ETSU wallops Catamounts

Jiselle Thomas scored 21 points and Nevaeh Brown added 12 points as East Tennessee State walloped Western Carolina 70-39 in a Southern Conference home game on Thursday night. 

ETSU (16-6, 3-3), which has won three straight, also got 10 points from Courtney Moore. Jakhyia Davis had nine rebounds and Kendall Folley dished out five assists, six boards and three steals. 



Gate City graduate Sarah Thompson had two points and four rebounds in 17 minutes on the floor, while George Wythe alum Meleah Kirtner contributed five points and three boards in nine minutes of action.

