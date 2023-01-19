Local Briefs

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Gate City's Thompson sparks Bucs

Gate City graduate Sarah Thompson hit four three-pointers to finish with 12 points to lift East Tennessee State to a 64-56 Southern Conference victory at Furman on Thursday night.

ETSU (14-6, 1-3) had four players in double figures, including Kendall Folley with 14 points, six assists and five rebounds, Nevaeh Brown with 13 points and five rebounds, and Jiselle Thomas, who finished with 11 points.

Meleah Kirtner (George Wythe) joined Thompson with two rebounds for the Buccaneers, who pulled away from the Paladins with a 25-13 third quarter advantage.

Lady Vols chomp on Gators

Rickea Jackson had 16 points and seven rebounds and Jordan Horston added 14 points, 10 boards and four assists in Tennessee's 74-56 Southeastern Conference home win over the Florida Gators.

Tennessee (15-6, 7-0), which has won eight straight, including a 7-0 start to the SEC slate, also got nine points and four assists from Jasmine Powell and eight points - going 8 for 8 from the free throw line - and six boards from Jasmine Franklin.

MEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

King picks up first win

Warren Davis had 15 kills and 12 digs and Jackson Carroll had 15 kills and 11 digs to lead King to a 21-25, 25-19, 27-25, 25-22 home victory over Quincy.

King (1-5), which had played five ranked teams to open the season, fell behind by a set, but roared back to win the next three.

Kellan Kennedy added 12 kills and AJ Drooker dished out 43 assists for the Tornado, who will host Limestone tonight at 6 p.m.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE WRESTLING

King drops to 2nd in NWCA poll

In the latest set of National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) rankings, the King University women's wrestling team was edged for the top spot. King is second by one point to North Central College.

The Tornado have 14 individuals ranked including three that are ranked No. 1. However, the Tornado are still atop the dual meet poll after winning their sixth NWCA National Duals championship earlier this month.

Jessica Corredor (101 pounds), Sage Mortimer (109) and Ashlynn Ortega (143) are ranked No. 1 in their weight classes.

MEN'S COLLEGE WRESTLING

King splits matches in Harrogate

The King University men's wrestling team split their tri-meet, falling to UNC Pembroke 24-15 before picking up a 43-9 victory over host Lincoln Memorial.

King (8-8, 3-4 SACC) wrestlers Austin Kolikas, Bo Perkins, Vincent Galang and Jacob Telles all went 2-0 on the night.