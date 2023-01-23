Local Briefs

MEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

King claims league awards

King senior Jackson Carroll has been chosen as the Conference Carolinas men's volleyball player of the week, while junior AJ Drooker earned specialist the week honors during a three-game slate last week.

Carroll, who started twice last week, averaged 3.44 kills and 1.67 digs per set to earn his first weekly conference honors. Drooker, who started all three games, averaged 8.73 assists to earn his second league weekly award.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Vikings still 10th in Class 3A

Tennessee High remains at 10th in the latest Associated Press Top-10 high school basketball poll.

The Vikings, who are 17-6, entered the Class 3A poll at ninth three weeks ago and has been second the last two. Tennessee will host Unicoi County next on Friday.

Other area Northeast Tennessee teams in the AP poll includes Hampton, which is 4th in the Class 1A boys poll and 2nd in the Class 1A girls poll.

Elizabethton and Greeneville are 4th and 6th respectively in the Class 3A girls poll.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

ETSU releases 2023 schedule

East Tennessee State released its 2023 football schedule on Monday, with the season starting on Sept. 2 at Jacksonville State. These clubs last met in the FCS playoffs in 2018, but the Gamecocks have made the jump to FBS and are now a member of Conference USA.

ETSU struggled to a 3-8 record last season, one year after winning the Southern Conference and advancing to the second round of the FCS playoffs.

“We are excited to announce our 2023 schedule,” ETSU second year head coach George Quarles said, in a press release. “This is a challenging slate of games as we play at Jacksonville State and Austin Peay early in non-conference play. Those games will help prepare us for another demanding Southern Conference schedule. Each week will be a difficult test and we need to come ready to play.”

ETSU will face a trio of non-conference foes, including a home game with NCAA Division II Carson-Newman and road games at Jacksonville State and FCS Austin Peay. Following a bye week, ETSU will begin an eight-game stretch of SoCon contests, beginning on Sept. 30 at SoCon defending champion Samford. The regular season ends on Nov. 18 against The Citadel at Greene Stadium in Johnson City.