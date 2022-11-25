Local Briefs

PROFESSIONAL BASEBALL

Grimm signs with Dominican team

Virginia High graduate Justin Grimm has signed with Tigres del Licey of the Dominican Professional Baseball Winter League.

The veteran right-handed pitcher has spent eight seasons in the major leagues and has compiled a 20-23 record with four saves and a 5.10 ERA in stints with the Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs, Kansas City Royals, Seattle Mariners, Milwaukee Brewers and Oakland Athletics.

He won a World Series ring with the Cubs in 2016.

PROFESSIONAL BAKSETBALL

McClung scores 24

Mac McClung scored 24 points on Friday night for the Delaware Blue Coats in their 111-105 NBA G League win over the visiting Greensboro Swarm.

The former Gate City High School star had 17 of those points at halftime. He was 9-for-21 from the field and also had five rebounds, five assists, one steal and three turnovers.

McClung is averaging 22.3 points, 5.1 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game thus far in his second professional season.

Ty-Shon Alexander (Oak Hill Academy) had three points and three rebounds for Greensboro.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

ETSU short on luck in Vegas

Jiselle Thomas had 15 points and eight rebounds and Nevaeh Brown added 16 points as ETSU's three-game win streak ended in a 78-58 loss to George Washington in a multi-team event in Las Vegas.

Sarah Thompson (Gate City) connected on a trey for three points, while Meleah Kirtner (George Wythe) also saw action the Buccaneers (4-2), which will face Albany today.

Essence Brown (Galax) had 18 points and eight boards for the Colonials.