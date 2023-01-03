Local Briefs

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Kinneberg to manage State Liners

Bill Kinneberg is coming back to Bristol this summer, albeit in a different role with a different team.

Kinneberg will manage the Appalachian League’s Bristol State Liners in 2023.

He was the pitching coach for the Bristol White Sox in 2003 and 2004 when the Appy League featured rookie-league affiliates for MLB organizations. It is entering its third year as a collegiate amateur wood-bat circuit.

Kinneberg played in the 1979 College World Series for the Arizona Wildcats and has been coaching ever since his playing days ended.

He had stints as the head coach at Texas-El Paso (1985), Wyoming (1986-1992) and Utah (1996, 2005-2021) to go along with his pro experience. He guided Utah to the 2016 NCAA Tournament.

Bristol compiled a league-worst 14-39 record last year with former MLB infielder Barbaro Garbey as manager.

It was also announced Tuesday that John McLaren will skipper the Bluefield Ridge Runners. McLaren had a 70-89 record as a MLB manager with the Seattle Mariners (2007-2008) and Washington Nationals (2011) and was a big-league coach for years.

PREP WRESTLING

Venue changed for Best of Bristol

The Best of Bristol Wrestling Classic, involving Virginia High, John Battle, Tennessee High and Sullivan East, will be held today at Virginia High's Bearcat Den.

Weigh-in begin at 5:30 p.m., with wrestling starting at 6:30 p.m. Gates open at 5:15 and concessions will be sold.

Admission is $6 cash or $7 if paying with credit or debit card.

MEN'S COLLEGE WRESTLING

King falls at Newberry

Franky Medina (133 pounds), Trent Mahoney (157) and Bo Perkins (165) picked up wins in King's 36-14 loss at Newberry.

The Tornado dropped to 5-7, including a 1-3 SACC mark.