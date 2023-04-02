PRO BASKETBALL

McClung, Blue Coats advance

Gate City graduate Mac McClung had 16 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals in the Delaware Blue Coats' 108-94 victory over the Long Island Nets in the NBA G League Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday night.

McClung was 7 for 15 from the field, including 0 for 3 from 3-point range. He was 2 for 3 from the free throw line.

Delaware will face either the Rio Grande Valley Vipers or Sioux Falls Skyforce in a best-of-three championship series beginning on Tuesday.

COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Kitley returning to Hokies

Virginia Tech senior center Elizabeth Kitley announced via Twitter that she will return to the Hokies for one more season.

A two-time All-America selection, the 6-foot-6 Kitley, who was projected to be a top 10 WNBA draft pick, helped the Hokies advance to the Elite Eight and the Final Four this year for the first time in school history. Kitley tallied 18.2 points, 10.7 rebounds and 2.4 blocks this season, breaking the school record with 260 baskets.

With Kitley joining junior point guard Georgia Amoore as returning starters, Tech will be viewed as a top contender to make the Final Four again next season.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Wasps swept by Wolves

Matthew Long homered and drove in two runs and Tyler Bradley had three hits and three RBIs in Emory & Henry's 9-6 South Atlantic Conference opening game home loss to NCAA Division II No. 8 Newberry.

McCray Sawyers had two hits and Long added a double for Emory & Henry (8-27, 2-13) in the 10-2 second game loss to the Wolves.

Bears pound UVa-Wise

Lenoir-Rhyne had four home runs and three doubles, while allowing just four hits in a 16-0 South Atlantic Conference opening game road win over the Highland Cavaliers.

Matt Frye drove in two runs and Nick Badgett had two hits in a 11-5 second game loss for UVa-Wise (13-22, 3-12). Twin Springs graduate Justin Reed had one of three doubles in the loss.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

E&H loses twice on road

Rachel Hill hit a 3-run home run in Emory & Henry's 11-3 South Atlantic Conference road loss at Catawba.

Avery Adkins had three hits and Ashlyn Rachon added two hits for the Wasps (16-15, 11-7) in a 5-1 second game loss to the Indians.

UVa-Wise swept by Bears

Mallory McKnight hit a two-run home run in the University of Virginia's College at Wise's 9-2 South Atlantic Conference opening game road loss at Lenoir-Rhyne.

Lebanon graduate Kara Long had three hits and Sarah Barrett and McKnight had two hits each for UVa-Wise (8-24, 3-15) in a 6-2 second game loss to the Bears. McKnight also hit a home run in the second game.

Flying Eagles grounded

Southwest Virginia Community College dropped a pair of home decisions to Louisburg College, 13-2 and 15-1, falling to 5-15 on the season.