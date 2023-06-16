HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Tazewell sweeps top Class 2 all-state honors

Tazewell sophomore pitcher Carly Compton and Class 2 state champion Bulldogs' head coach Tom Keene have received Virginia High School League player and coach of the year honors, respectively.

Compton finished the season with a 19-3-1 record, pitching 143 innings, striking out 303 batters with an ERA of .098, and only allowing 14 earned runs, 48 hits, and 24 walks. She dominated Southwest District and Region 2D batters in 2023, throwing six no-hitters, two perfect games, six one-hitters, and 12 shutouts, according to statistics provided by the VHSL. She is a two-time Southwest District player of the year, Region 2D player of the year and was a second-team all-state performer as a freshman.

Compton was joined by Tazewell teammates, catcher Hannah Hayes and outfielder Alayshia Griffith, on the VHSL first team. Outfielder Addie Gibson of Gate City was also a first team honoree.

Second team honors went to the Richlands duo of second baseman Erica Lamie and Arin Rife, who was an at-large selection. Virginia High designated-flex performer Carrie Patrick and Gate City pitcher KK Baker were also chosen to the second team.

Keene guided Tazewell to its first state championship, posting a 20-4-1 record this season, defeating James River in the Class 2 state finals last Saturday in Troutville, Va. The Region 2D and SWD champion Bulldogs also defeated two-time defending state champion Appomattox County in the quarterfinals and past champion Page County in the semifinals.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Battle places 3 on Class 2 team

A trio of John Battle Trojans earned All-Class 2 baseball honors from the Virginia High School League.

Sophomore first baseman Evan Hankins was a first team selection, while pitcher Porter Gobble and designated hitter Ryan Mix were second team honorees.

Class 2 state champion Patrick County swept the top honors, with pitcher Tucker Swails earning player of the year, while top coach went to the Cougars' Tal Swails.