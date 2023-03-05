MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Dean sets mark as UVa-Wise falls to Catawba

The run to the South Atlantic Conference championship game for the University of Virginia's College at Wise ended with a 101-69 loss to Catawba on Sunday at Furman University.

Gate City graduate Bradley Dean, who set a SAC tournament record with 86 points over three games, led the Highland Cavaliers with 21 points, five rebounds and three assists.

Luke Lawson (Eastside) added 17 points and eight boards and Patrick Shelley added 10 points for UVa-Wise, which fell behind 54-28 at halftime, one day after stunning top-seeded and No. 9 Lincoln Memorial in the semifinals in the Cavs' first-ever trip to the SAC postseason tournament.

UVa-Wise finished with a 19-12 record on the season.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Cavs complete sweep of Concord

UVa-Wise completed a four-game sweep of the Mountain Lions, defeating Concord 7-3 and 8-1.

Eastside graduate Cole Harness homered, doubled and drove in three runs in the first game. Hunter Meador homered, Morgan Miller doubled and drove in two runs and Matt Frye also had two hits. Daniel Kanegy picked up the win.

Hunter Brooks and a pair of UVa-Wise (8-12) relievers combined to scatter seven hits in the second game decision. Jeb Hurst had three hits and three RBIs and DJ Dickson drove in two runs. Frye had two more hits in the nightcap.

Bulldogs bite King

Barton pushed across two runs against King ace Drew Moore the bottom of the sixth to earn a 4-2 home win over King in the opening game of a doubleheader.

Chase Hilliard led the Tornado with three hits, while Lebanon graduate Preston Steele had two hits, joining Hilliard with a double apiece. Moore scattered nine hits and six innings to fall to 2-2 on the season.

Barton rolled to an 18-7 second game victory. Wes Bonney had three hits and scored twice for King (8-7, 1-7), which also got two hits each from Junior Renwick and Steele. Sullivan East graduate Luke Hale started on the mound for the Tornado.

ETSU traps Red Foxes

Ethan Plyler and Garett Wallace homered in East Tennessee State's 7-2 non-conference home win over Marist.

Wallace finished with three hits, while Nathaniel Tate and Owen Kovacs combined to scatter five hits, while striking out 10 and walking none on the mound.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Wasps split with Lions

Avery Adkins allowed two hits and struck out 10 to lead Emory & Henry to a 1-0 South Atlantic Conference opening game win over Mars Hill. The sister duo of Julia and Abigail Street combined to produce an unearned run in the bottom of the seventh.

Emory & Henry (7-8, 4-2) was blanked 6-0 in the second game. Kylie Cundiff, Mackenzie Williams, Morgan Silvis and Lydia Taylor had singles for the Wasps.

Wingate locks up Cavs

Lebanon graduate Kara Long homered and doubled in a 14-1 South Atlantic Conference home loss in the second game of a doubleheader against Wingate. Sarah Barrett homered and Long doubled in the opening game 6-1 loss.

UVa-Wise dropped to 2-14 on the season, including 0-6 in the SAC.

LATE SATURDAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Cross hits triple

Gavin Cross made his Cactus League debut for the Kansas City Royals on Saturday night and it turned out to be a memorable experience for the Tennessee High graduate.

Cross went 1-for-2 with a triple and a strikeout in KC’s 7-6 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Surprise, Arizona.

Taking over in center field to begin the top of the sixth inning and wearing a powder-blue No. 91 jersey, Cross connected on a 1-0 pitch from right-hander Jordan Leasure in the bottom of the sixth inning and deposited it down the right-field line, motoring his way to third base to cap his first plate appearance in a MLB spring training game.

Kansas City slugger Franmil Reyes, being interviewed by broadcasters Jake Eisenberg and Jeff Montgomery on the Bally Sports Kansas City telecast at the time, gave Cross applause after his hit.

Leasure had just entered the game for fellow reliever Landon Knack, a former Science Hill High School and East Tennessee State University star.

Knack allowed two runs on three hits in 1 2/3 innings of relief for the Dodgers, walking none and striking out three.

Cross struck out in the eighth inning against Adam Kolarek, a veteran lefty who played for the Oakland Athletics last summer.

Rated the Royals’ No. 1 prospect by Baseball America and MLBPipeline.com, Cross was the ninth overall selection in the 2022 MLB Amateur Draft out of Virginia Tech. He made his pro debut last season, spending a bulk of the summer with the Low-A Columbia Fireflies.