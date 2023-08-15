HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Tennessee High, Sullivan East reunion planned

A local collection of former Tennessee High and Sullivan East students are planning a reunion/tailgate event associated with the Vikings and Patriots football game on Aug. 25 in Bluff City. It will be the first game between the clubs since 2010.

According to information provided by 1970 Tennessee High graduate and reunion organizer Richard Walls, the reunion will recognize the first meeting in "The Weaver Pike Rivalry" that took place in 1969. Those teams were led by East head coach Lawrence "Burrhead" Bradley and Tennessee High head coach John Cropp.

Walls wrote that it is meant to be a "community feel good event" that reminds members of the two communities of the positive impact the rivalry has had. Door prizes will be given away before the game, which is slated to start at 7:30 p.m.

Attendees are urged to bring tailgate food, non-alcoholic beverages and desserts, in addition to chairs, tables, tents, games and more.

Anyone planning to attend the reunion/tailgate event is urged to email ETGameReunion@gmail.com.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

ETSU schedules 'Meet the Team' event

The East Tennessee State football team will host a "Meet the Team" event on Saturday at William B. Greene Jr. Stadium in Johnson City from 9-11:30 a.m.

This free event will feature different stations for fans of all ages to participate in, including kicking field goals, passing drills and an area to suit up like the Bucs and get your picture at midfield. Then, from 11-11:30 a.m., the event will conclude with a dedicated autograph signing. Commemorative 2023 schedule posters and cards will be available for pick up at this event and players and coaches will be available for autographs.

ETSU will open its season on Sept. 2 at Jacksonville State. The home opener is slated for Sept. 9 against Carson-Newman.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

State Liners earn All-Appy honors

Bristol State Liners' first baseman Dalton Bargo and outfielder Jordan Austin have been selected to the All-Appalachian League team for the 2023 season.

Bargo, who will play next for the University of Tennessee, batted .357 for the State Liners. Austin, who joined Bargo and Brandon Decker on the Appalachian League All-Star team, batted .323 with 15 stolen bases. Austin will continue his collegiate career at Indiana State.

Johnson City's Logan Sutter earned player of the year honors, while manager of the year went to the Kevin Mahoney, who guided Johnson City to the Appalachian League title. Ricky Reeth of Kingsport earned the pitcher of the year award.