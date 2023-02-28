MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Mays earns TSWA honors again

Tennessee High graduate Michael Mays has been named the Tennessee Sports Writers Association (TSWA) Men's Basketball Player of the Week for the third time this season. He is the second men's basketball player to win this honor three times in a single season. Mays averaged 28.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game last week for the Tornado.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

ETSU's Monk earns coaching honors

East Tennessee State women's basketball coach Brenda Mock Brown has been chosen as the Southern Conference Coach of the Year.

In her first season at ETSU, Coach Mock has guided the Bucs to a 22-8 overall record — marking the most regular season wins in school history and the second most total wins behind the 2009-10 team with 23. The Bucs also finished with a 13-3 record in non-conference play — the most non-conference wins in a single season in program history. Following a 6-22 record last season, ETSU has experienced the largest turnaround in win improvement with 16 more wins than last season ahead of Illinois and Illinois-Chicago with 14.

Jiselle Thomas earned All-SoCon first team honors, Kendall Folley was a second team honoree and voted to the league’s all-defensive team. Journee McDaniel landed on the media’s all-freshman team.

Kitley claims ACC honors for Hokies

Virginia Tech 6-foot-6 senior Elizabeth Kitley was named the ACC women's basketball player of the year for the second straight season. Kitley ranks fourth in the league in scoring (18.8 ppg) and leads the league in rebounding (10.7 rpg) and blocks (2.3 bpg). She is the only player in the league who is averaging a double-double. Kitley was joined in the ACC first team by Georgia Amoore, while Taylor Soule as a second team selection.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Good week for Day

King University softball standout Peyton Day has been selected as the Conference Carolinas Player of the Week. Day batted ,714, with five hits, three doubles and four RBI in a doubleheader sweep over Shepherd last week. She was 3-for-5 in the first game, with two doubles and a pair of RBI that turned out to be clutch in a 13-12 victory. In the second game of the doubleheader, she was 2-for-3, with two RBI and another double.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Hall bats King past Pioneers

Tennessee High graduate Davis Hall had four hits and Junior Renwick and Garret Huffman had two each to lead King to a 6-5 road victory at Tusculum.

Luke Hale (Sullivan East) and Ray Berry (Chilhowie) were two of four King pitchers to scatter eight hits in the win.

Bucs blank Mountaineers

Owen Kovacs and three other East Tennessee State pitchers scattered six hits in East Tennessee State's 5-0 non-conference home win over Appalachian State. Ethan Plyler had two hits, Ashton King drove in two runs and Tommy Barth scored twice for the Bucs (4-4).

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

TSSAA exploring shot clock

The TSSAA Board of Control will meet in Hermitage today, with the agenda including an update regarding the feasibility of the gradual implementation of a shot clock in basketball now that NFHS playing rules allow for its use in the regular season. The Board will also have a discussion regarding the feasibility of a mandatory penalty when fans have to be removed from contests.

BASS FISHING

Tolbert hooked by King

King University has hired David Tolbert as their next bass fishing head coach. Tolbert becomes the second head coach in program history, replacing Jason Moorman, who for the past four years has led the bass fishing program while also serving as the head coach of the nationally recognized women's wrestling program. Tolbert was a member of the first bass fishing team in 2019-20 and has been fishing for more than 20 years.