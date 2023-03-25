PRO BASKETBALL

McClung scores 14

Mac McClung (Gate City) scored 14 points on Saturday for the Delaware Blue Coats in their 125-121 NBA G League loss to the Fort Wayne Mad Ants in the final regular-season game of the season.

McClung shot 3-for-11 from the field and 4-for-4 from the free throw line. He also had five assists, two rebounds, one steal and two turnovers.

Delaware qualified for the G League playoffs, which begin later this week.

A commercial starring McClung and NBA legend Vince Carter for the new Dungeons & Dragons movie was unveiled on Friday.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Mount Olive topples Tornado

Lebanon graduate Preston Steele had two hits, including a double, and drove in two runs in King's 5-2 Conference Carolinas opening game loss at Mount Olive.

Mason Swartz scored two runs for King. Chilhowie graduate Ray Berry pitched one inning in relief.

Mount Olive won 2-0 in the nightcap. Tennessee High grad Davis Hall had two of five hits for King (10-17, 2-14). Drew Moore took the loss, despite allowing just seven hits and two runs in seven innings on the mound.

Wasps scores 15, lose by 8

The wind was blowout at Emory & Henry, with the Wasps and Coker combining to hit 13 home runs, including three each by the Wasps' Wayne Mize and Kody Hanna for the Cobras.

Mize hit three of Emory & Henry's seven home runs, but the Wasps dropped a 23-15 Conference Carolinas home slugfest against Coker.

Mize had five hits, scored five runs and drove in four for the Wasps, which lost to King 21-18 last Tuesday. Matthew Long hit two home runs and Cole Cunningham and Camden Bailey home run apiece.

Long drove in five runs and Bailey added three for the Wasps (8-21, 2-8).

Coker hit six home runs, including three by Hanna, who also drove in seven runs.

Harness powers Cavs past Ravens

Eastside graduate Cole Harness homered, doubled and drove in four runs to lead the University of Virginia's College at Wise to a 14-10 South Atlantic Conference opening game home win over Anderson.

Nick Badgett and Hunter Meador had three hits each for the Highland Cavaliers. D'Sean Prinkleton and Meador had two RBIs apiece.

Matt Frye, Badgett and Meador homered in the 13-8 finale won by Anderson. Badgett drove in three runs and Mutter and Prinkleton had two RBIs each for the Cavs (11-20, 2-9).

ETSU bounced by Bulldogs

Garrett Wallace and Ryan McCarthy homered and drove in two runs each in East Tennessee State's 14-6 Southern Conference home loss to Samford.

ETSU (10-11, 0-2), which dropped its first two SoCon games by a combined 33-13, also got three hits from Cameron Sisneros.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Tornado splits twinbill

Jessica Campbell drove in four runs, three with a home run, and Erin Foster had two hits and scored twice in King's 9-1 Conference Carolinas opening game home win over Belmont Abbey.

Savana Luper improved to 9-1 on the season for the Tornado.

King (18-13, 6-2) lost 9-8 in the second game despite home runs by Tinsley Thompson and Carly Turner. John Battle grad Haylee Dye had three hits and Campbell scored three runs.

Nikole Counts (Ridgeview) took the loss in relief of Union graduate Marleigh Duncan.

E&H wins opener at Anderson

Avery Adkins struck out eight, allowed just four hits and hit a home run to lift Emory & Henry to a 2-0 South Atlantic Conference win at Anderson.

Morgan Silvis had two hits for the Wasps.

Adkins had two hits and Lydia Taylor doubled and drove in two runs in a second game 9-5 loss to Anderson. Abigail Street (Patrick Henry) pitched the final two innings for the Wasps (14-13, 9-5).