MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
King's Joyner earns league award
King University men's soccer player Weston Joyner has been selected as the Conference Carolinas Offensive Player of the Week after scoring three goals during opening weekend for the Tornado.
Joyner, a junior from Lewisville, N.C., started both matches last week, scoring two goals in the season-opening match against Shorter, a 2-1 Tornado win. Saturday at Emory & Henry, he struck again, adding a goal in the 62nd minute that would end up being the game-winning goal in a 3-0 King victory.
Joyner's three goals this season is the most of anybody in Conference Carolinas. He has now scored seven times in his career.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
Wasps, Tornado play to draw
- Prep Football Predictions for Sept. 1-2
- FRIDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: Union, Patrick Henry, Honaker, Rye Cove, Chilhowie, Ridgeview, Gate City, Twin Springs are 2-0; Eastside, Narrows earn dramatic wins; Marion ends losing skid; Drake Fisher (Sullivan East) shines in primetime
- PREP FOOTBALL: Lee High QB Brynnen Pendergraft finds love for game again
- PREP FOOTBALL: Four INTs, running of Alijah Burks helps Virginia High power past John Battle
- Sullivan East grad Hunter Stratton called up to MLB's Pittsburgh Pirates
- THURSDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: Grundy volleyball team wins its third straight; Kenzi Gillenwater (Twin Springs), Jon Kern (Rye Cove), Emmah McAmis (Wise Central), Gracie Crabtree (Lebanon), Walker Jones (Northwood) shine
- PREP FOOTBALL: Riverheads tops Tazewell in matchup between teams with injured standouts
- PREP FOOTBALL: Some teams putting up impressive numbers. A look at last week and a glance at the week ahead
- PREP FOOTBALL: Film study right up Tazewell star's Alley
- Virginia budget plan includes $10M for inland port
- PREP VOLLEYBALL: Wise Central's Emmah McAmis achieves rare double-double
- TUESDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: Marion coach Amanda Hanshew picks up 300th volleyball victory; Ridgeview tops Battle in battle of unbeatens; Union, Abingdon get sweeps
- HISTORY WITH HAYES: The Curse of Kent McCormick. Punt return in 1982 by Tennessee High senior haunted Sullivan East then, now
- Coven Bakery now open in Bristol
- WEDNESDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: John Battle volleyball, girls cross country teams win; Makinley Owens (Ridgeview), Karlee Frye (Northwood), Derek Mitchell (Lebanon), Shelby Stanley (Eastside) among standouts
Michelle White scored her first goal for King, and Karlijn Keuters scored for Emory & Henry in a 1-1 draw on Tuesday in Bristol.
Ava Puskas had six saves in goal for Emory & Henry (0-1-1), while Kristal Garcia had three for the Tornado (0-1-1).
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Brianna Hogan contributed 14 kills and four digs and Sophia Kaiser had 10 kills and eight digs to lead Emory & Henry to a 25-21, 25-12, 28-26 non-conference victory on Tuesday over the Concord Mountain Lions.
It was the first victory of the Pam Newberry era, who took over the reins of the program in January of 2023.
Emory & Henry (1-1) also received contributed from Hannah Watson (seven kills, seven blocks), Payton Rolfsen (42 assists, seven blocks, six digs, three kills, two aces) and Grace Duey (nine digs, six kills, two assists, two blocks).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!