MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

King's Joyner earns league award

King University men's soccer player Weston Joyner has been selected as the Conference Carolinas Offensive Player of the Week after scoring three goals during opening weekend for the Tornado.

Joyner, a junior from Lewisville, N.C., started both matches last week, scoring two goals in the season-opening match against Shorter, a 2-1 Tornado win. Saturday at Emory & Henry, he struck again, adding a goal in the 62nd minute that would end up being the game-winning goal in a 3-0 King victory.

Joyner's three goals this season is the most of anybody in Conference Carolinas. He has now scored seven times in his career.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

Wasps, Tornado play to draw

Michelle White scored her first goal for King, and Karlijn Keuters scored for Emory & Henry in a 1-1 draw on Tuesday in Bristol.

Ava Puskas had six saves in goal for Emory & Henry (0-1-1), while Kristal Garcia had three for the Tornado (0-1-1).

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

E&H sweeps past Concord

Brianna Hogan contributed 14 kills and four digs and Sophia Kaiser had 10 kills and eight digs to lead Emory & Henry to a 25-21, 25-12, 28-26 non-conference victory on Tuesday over the Concord Mountain Lions.

It was the first victory of the Pam Newberry era, who took over the reins of the program in January of 2023.

Emory & Henry (1-1) also received contributed from Hannah Watson (seven kills, seven blocks), Payton Rolfsen (42 assists, seven blocks, six digs, three kills, two aces) and Grace Duey (nine digs, six kills, two assists, two blocks).