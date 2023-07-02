PRO FOOTBALL

Player plays in USFL Finals

Former East Tennessee State University standout Nasir Player made three tackles, one of which resulted in a loss, for the Pittsburgh Maulers on Saturday night in their 28-12 loss to the Birmingham Stallions in the United States Football League (USFL) championship game.

The defensive end is a third-year pro and amassed 28 tackles in the regular season.

Pittsburgh managed just 202 yards of total offense and Chris Blewitt (University of Pittsburgh) kicked four field goals for the Maulers.

Alex McGough (Florida International) threw four touchdown passes as Birmingham repeated as USFL champs. The Stallions are 21-3 since the spring league rebooted.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

JC’s Backus honored

Colby Backus of the Johnson City Doughboys was selected as the Appalachian League hitter of the month for June.

The former Daniel Boone High School star who attends the University of Tennessee entered Sunday with a league-high seven home runs and 25 RBIs to go along with a .319 batting average.

Burlington’s Mason Ruh (Northern Illinois) is 5-0 with a 1.50 ERA and earned pitcher of the month honors.