COLLEGE TRACK/CROSS COUNTRY

King hires Brunecz as coach

King University Jack Brunecz as its news head cross country and track & field coach.

Brunecz has served as the director of cross country and track & field at Methodist University since 2019, after serving as the head cross country coach and track's distance coach since 2015. Over seven years, he guided the Monarchs to five top three USA South finishes on the men's side in cross country and one on the women's side. That included a USA South East Division championship for the men in 2020 with a perfect score.

Under his tutelage, both the Methodist men's and women's cross country team posted their best NCAA South/Southeast Regional Championship finishes in school history, 18th for the women in 2018 an 15th for the men in 2017. Individually, Brunecz coached 35 all-conference performers, including 17 first team members, four conference champions and one USA South Rookie of the Year in cross country. Five of his runners garnered all-region honors, including a pair of national qualifiers.

"I would like to thank vice president for athletics David Hicks and the entire interview committee for the opportunity to lead the future of the King University cross country and track & field programs," said Brunecz, in a press release. "I am beyond grateful and appreciative of their belief in me to take those programs to new heights."

Brunecz graduated from State University of New York at Fredonia in 2006 with a bachelor's degree in education. He has also been a track and cross country coach at the high school level.

King, which had been led by interim coach Sarah Cox, broke ground on a new on-campus track and field complex in February.

PRO GOLF

World Long Drive returns to Kingsport

World Long Drive (WLD) is returning to Kingsport and the Cattails Golf Course at MeadowView Conference Resort and Convention Center on Aug. 26-28.

It will be WLD's first time in Kingsport since 2019 with new owner GF Sports & Entertainment at the helm, an expanded tour with the largest purse in the competition’s history, and more than 50 hours of programming by NBC Sports on GOLF Channel.

Tickets are now on-sale for WLD Kingsport. It will be the first World Long Drive event of 2023, featuring Open, Women, Senior and Amateur divisions.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Virginia's O'Connor selected to ABCA shrine

Virginia coach Brian O’Connor is part of the new class of the American Baseball Coaches Association hall of fame.

The 10-man class, which also includes Georgia Tech’s Danny Hall and former Miami coach Jim Morris will be inducted in January during the ABCA convention in Texas. O’Connor recently finished his 20th season as UVa’s coach. The Cavaliers made the College World Series for the sixth time since O’Connor took the team’s reins. It was UVa’s fifth 50-win season in the last 14 years.

O’Connor, a three-time national coach of the year, earned his 800th career win in March. He is 839-353-2 at UVa. His .704 career winning percentage is the best among active Division I coaches. He led UVa to the NCAA title in 2015.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Virginia Tech adds transfer

Virginia Tech has announced the addition of former Louisville southpaw pitcher Cassie Grizzard.

Grizzard, who played at Midlothian High School in Virginia, was 1-1 with a 5.19 ERA, 29 strikeouts and 13 walks in 27 innings as a Louisville freshman this year. She made 15 appearances, including one start. Grizzard joins three returning pitchers and two incoming freshman pitchers on the Tech roster.