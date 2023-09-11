WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Local alums share court at King

Milligan University earned a 25-20, 25-20, 25-22 win over King on Saturday in Bristol and there were several local players on the court for both teams.

Sisters Ella Maiden (11 kills, two digs) and Avery Maiden (six kills) from Patrick Henry High School led the way for Milligan, while Addison Varney (Tri-Cities Christian) added two kills.

Katie Harless (Abingdon) produced 22 assists and 11 digs, Riley Nelson (Sullivan East) had four kills and Kara Miller (Abingdon) notched a dig for King.

King is now 1-4.

Stanley stars for SWCC

Jules Stanley (Lebanon) has amassed 63 kills thus far this season to lead the volleyball team at Southwest Virginia Community College.

The Flying Eagles are 3-9 after losing all 17 of their matches last season.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

E&H’s Butcher honored

Emory & Henry College sophomore kicker Trace Butcher has been named the South Atlantic Conference special teams player of the week.

The Georgia native made three field goals and four extra points in Saturday’s 37-14 win over Bluefield State.

PREP CROSS COUNTRY

Boltwood fares well at big meet

Abingdon High School’s Rives Boltwood led the Southwest Virginia contingent on Saturday at the Knights Crossing Invitational held at Salem’s Green Hill Park.

Boltwood finished fourth out of 454 runners in the boys Red Division race as he crossed the finish line in 15:35.10. Bazil Mathes of Monticello won in 15:04.30.