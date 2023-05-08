PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Frazier lands at J.I. Burton

Donnie Frazier is the new boys basketball coach at J.I. Burton, officials at the high school announced on Monday.

Frazier previously served as the head girls hoops coach at Clintwood and Ridgeview in Dickenson County and was highly successful at both spots.

He led Clintwood to a state title in 2015 in the school’s final year of existence and the next season guided Ridgeview to a VHSL crown in what was the school’s first year after forming from the consolidation of Clintwood and Haysi.

Frazier takes over at Burton for Caleb Church and becomes just the fourth boys hoops coach at the school since the 1969-70 season. The Raiders went 16-11 this past winter and lost to Honaker in the quarterfinals of the VHSL Region 1D tournament.

Read more about Frazier’s new gig later this week in the Bristol Herald Courier.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Worley signs with UVa-Wise

Virginia High senior Dante Worley made it official on Monday as he signed with the men’s basketball program at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

The guard averaged 21 points, seven assists and three steals this past season in earning Southwest District and Region 2D player of the year honors.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

King earns bid to NCAA Tournament

King University has earned a spot in the NCAA Division II national softball tournament for the second straight season and fourth time in program history.

The Tornado (35-22) is seeded eighth in the eight-team Southeast Regional and tangles with top-seeded and host school North Georgia (54-6) on Thursday at 2 p.m.

The Conference Carolinas regular-season champions join Lincoln Memorial (36-23) and Columbus State (44-14) in their portion of the double-elimination regional in Dahlonega, Georgia. King suffered 8-0 and 13-1 losses to North Georgia earlier this season, while going 1-1 against Columbus State and 2-0 against LMU.

Conference Carolinas tournament champion Francis Marion (41-11) was seeded seventh and is in the Wingate, North Carolina, portion of the regional alongside Carson-Newman (31-16), Lenoir-Rhyne (36-12) and host Wingate (44-14) of the South Atlantic Conference.

King has a 3-6 all-time record in the national tourney with previous appearances coming in 2012, 2018 and 2022.

MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

King finishes 15th

The King University Tornado earned a ranking of 15th in the final American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) men’s poll.

King finished with a 16-16 record, won the Conference Carolinas tournament and was swept by Ohio State in the first round of the NCAA national tournament.

UCLA earned the top spot after going 31-2 and beating Hawaii in the national championship match.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

ETSU slugger honored

East Tennessee State University junior first baseman Cameron Sisneros was named the Southern Conference player of the week after going 7-for-14 with five home runs in games against Appalachian State and Oklahoma State.