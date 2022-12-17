 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local Briefs

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Stout punts once for Ravens

Honaker graduate Jordan Stout punted once for Baltimore in the Ravens' 13-3 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Saturday afternoon.

Stout's one punt went for 41 yards, as the Ravens managed just a 53-yard second quarter field goal by Justin Tucker. He also missed from 48 yards and had another kick blocked. 

Stout is averaging 46.5 yards on 47 punts this season. 

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 

ETSU falls on buzzer-beater 

Drew Pember canned a 3-point shot at the buzzer to lift North Carolina-Asheville to a 74-73 win over East Tennessee State on Saturday at Freedom Hall.

Justice Smith led ETSU (4-8) with 15 points, six rebounds and three assists. DeAnthony Tipler (14), Jalen Haynes (13) and Jaden Seymour (11) also reached double figures for the Buccaneers, who have lost four straight games by a combined 10 points.

ETSU travels Wednesday to LSU. 

UVA Wise drops OT decision 

Bradley Dean (Gate City) scored 17 points to lead five scorers in double figures, but the University of Virginia's College at Wise fell in overtime, 88-83, at Coker. 

Rron Ukaj (16 points, eight rebounds), Luke Lawson (Eastside, 14 points, seven boards), Calen Lightfoot (13 points) and Ben Bryson (10 points, nine boards) also contributed for the Highland Cavaliers (7-4, 1-3).  

Trojans calm Tornado

Four King scorers reached 16 points apiece, but Michael Brown's 32 points led Mount Olive to a 100-90 Conference Carolinas victory over the Tornado. 

Michael Mays (Tennessee High), Kenny Turner, Jaylen Bernard and Brandon Lamberth all have 16 points the loss.

Turner had seven rebounds, Lamberth had six and Bernard had three assists for the Tornado (3-8, 2-3). 

SWCC wins fourth in row 

Southwest Virginia Community College rolled to a 93-79 home victory over Johnston Community College. 

The Flying Eagles, who have won four straight games, improved to 8-2 on the season.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Thompson keys Bucs past Bulldogs

Gate City graduate Sarah Thompson had 11 points and seven rebounds to aid East Tennessee State's 64-52 win at North Carolina-Asheville. 

Courtney Moore added 16 points and Nevaeh tallied 10 points, five boards and four assists for the Bucs (10-3). Jayla Ruffus-Milner contributed eight points and 10 boards. 

First-year ETSU head coach Brenda Mock Brown spent eight years as the head coach in Asheville. 

King tops Mount Olive 

Tori Smiley scored 24 points, and also had four steals in leading King to an 81-76 Conference Carolinas home win over Mount Olive.

Alexa Gramann added 18 points, eight rebounds and was 8-for-8 from the free throw line. Smiley was 14-16 as the Tornado was 36-43 from the charity stripe.

Jaelyn West (Oak Ridge) added 11 points and seven boards for the Tornado (3-9, 3-2). 

Eagles drops second straight 

Southwest Virginia Community College dropped a close 65-62 decision to Cape Fear Community College in Wilmington, N.C. 

The Flying Eagles (5-3) dropped its second straight game. 

