Local Briefs

Local Briefs

MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

Bulldogs kick past King

Kenneth Walton scored his team-leading sixth goal of the season in King’s 3-1 Conference Carolinas loss to Barton.

King (2-5-2, 1-3-1) was out-shot 20-7 by the Bulldogs. Jack Hyatt had the only three saves in goal for the Tornado, which lost its third match in a row.

E&H still winless on pitch

Louis Pereria-Scott scored for Emory & Henry, but the Wasps dropped a 3-1 South Atlantic Conference home decision to Anderson.

Emory & Henry (0-9 -0-6), which had two shots on goal, got nine saves in goal from Spencer Scott.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

King blanked by Bulldogs 

Kristal Garcia had two saves for King, which dropped a 3-0 Conference Carolinas home match to Barton.

King (1-7-2, 1-3-2) had just one shot on goal against the Bulldogs.

Wasps stung by Anderson

Maddie Hummel and Olivia Haynes scored for Emory & Henry, but the Wasps dropped 4-2 South Atlantic Conference home match to Anderson.

Emory & Henry (2-7, 0-6), which got four saves in goal by Adrian Rehg, fell behind 3-0 at halftime.

New hotel approved for The Falls

BRISTOL, Va. — A new 107-room hotel is planned for The Falls development after a Monday vote by the city’s Industrial Development Authority.

PREP ROUNDUP: Falcons rally from 13 down to stun Wise Central

Luke Honaker’s late-game heroics and Toby Reid’s clutch kick were the highlights of a stunning comeback orchestrated by Abingdon High School on Friday night. Other winners were Honaker, J.I. Burton, Union, Graham, Ridgeview, Lee High and West Ridge. 

LOCAL BRIEFS: McClung plays in Japan

Mac McClung will begin his second NBA season hooping it up in Japan. The former Gate City High School star will suit up for the Golden State Warriors as they play the Washington Wizards in a preseason game at the Saitama Super Arena in Tokyo...In college volleyball on Thursday, Coker escaped Emory & Henry with a 5-set victory over the Wasps. 

PREP ROUNDUP: Northwood powers past Mustangs

The Northwood Panthers once again relied on power to post their third consecutive victory on Thursday night. Holston fell to Narrows and Sullivan East lost at Elizabethton in other football action...Eleven high school volleyball matches and one soccer match is also part of the prep roundup. 

