Local Briefs

MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Bulldogs kick past King
Kenneth Walton scored his team-leading sixth goal of the season in King’s 3-1 Conference Carolinas loss to Barton.
King (2-5-2, 1-3-1) was out-shot 20-7 by the Bulldogs. Jack Hyatt had the only three saves in goal for the Tornado, which lost its third match in a row.
E&H still winless on pitch
Louis Pereria-Scott scored for Emory & Henry, but the Wasps dropped a 3-1 South Atlantic Conference home decision to Anderson.
Emory & Henry (0-9 -0-6), which had two shots on goal, got nine saves in goal from Spencer Scott.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
King blanked by Bulldogs
Kristal Garcia had two saves for King, which dropped a 3-0 Conference Carolinas home match to Barton.
King (1-7-2, 1-3-2) had just one shot on goal against the Bulldogs.
Wasps stung by Anderson
Maddie Hummel and Olivia Haynes scored for Emory & Henry, but the Wasps dropped 4-2 South Atlantic Conference home match to Anderson.
Emory & Henry (2-7, 0-6), which got four saves in goal by Adrian Rehg, fell behind 3-0 at halftime.