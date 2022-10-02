Local Briefs

MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

Bulldogs kick past King

Kenneth Walton scored his team-leading sixth goal of the season in King’s 3-1 Conference Carolinas loss to Barton.

King (2-5-2, 1-3-1) was out-shot 20-7 by the Bulldogs. Jack Hyatt had the only three saves in goal for the Tornado, which lost its third match in a row.

E&H still winless on pitch

Louis Pereria-Scott scored for Emory & Henry, but the Wasps dropped a 3-1 South Atlantic Conference home decision to Anderson.

Emory & Henry (0-9 -0-6), which had two shots on goal, got nine saves in goal from Spencer Scott.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

King blanked by Bulldogs

Kristal Garcia had two saves for King, which dropped a 3-0 Conference Carolinas home match to Barton.

King (1-7-2, 1-3-2) had just one shot on goal against the Bulldogs.

Wasps stung by Anderson

Maddie Hummel and Olivia Haynes scored for Emory & Henry, but the Wasps dropped 4-2 South Atlantic Conference home match to Anderson.

Emory & Henry (2-7, 0-6), which got four saves in goal by Adrian Rehg, fell behind 3-0 at halftime.