PREP BASEBALL

Villani resigns at Ridgeview

Steven Villani has stepped down as the head baseball coach at Ridgeview High School, according to principal Rodney Compton.

The Wolfpack are 5-6 and suffered a 9-1 loss to Wise County Central on Monday. Ridgeview had beaten the Warriors earlier this season.

Jordan Stanley will serve as interim boss for the remainder of the season.

It is the second in-season coaching change for a high school baseball program in far Southwest Virginia this spring. Hunter Neece took over for Brian Summers at Castlewood on an interim basis in late-March.

Ridgeview’s game with Gate City scheduled for today has been postponed.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

King splits with Bobcats

John Battle graduate Haylee Dye drove in two runs and Tinsley Thompson had two hits to lead King to a split of a Conference Carolinas twinbill with a 4-2 win over Lee's McRae.

Madison Walter allowed six hits and struck out five to pick up the win for the Tornado (27-20, 12-6).

Jessica Campbell had a double, triple and scored two runs and Thompson added three hits for King in an 8-5 opening game loss to the Bobcats, which scored seven runs in the fifth inning. Erin Foster had two hits, while Savana Luper took the loss. Ridgeview graduate Nikole Counts finished up in the circle for King.

E&H sweeps SWCC

Emory & Henry swept a pair of exhibition home games from Southwest Virginia Community College, winning 9-0 and 9-1.

Lydia Taylor homered and drove in two runs and Katie Williams had three hits, including a double, along with four RBIs and two runs scored in the first game. Makayla Dowdy scattered five hits and struck out three over five innings in the circle. Lauren Earls (Richlands) and Mally Jessee (Lebanon) had hits for the Flying Eagles.

Baylee Reasor homered and Rachel Hill had three hits to lead the Wasps to a 9-1 second game win. Emily Scaggs, Patrick Henry graduate Julia Street and Reasor drove in two runs apiece. Olivia Yates and Kylie Cundiff scattered four hits over five innings for the Wasps. Earls took the loss for SWCC in the circle but did have two of the Eagles' four hits.

Cavs swept by Pioneers

Lebanon graduate Alivia Nolley allowed eight hits and just two runs, but the University of Virginia's College at Wise dropped a 2-1 South Atlantic Conference second game road decision at Tusculum.

Fellow Lebanon graduate Kara Long and Wise Central grad Bayleigh Allison had a hit apiece and Megan Wilson doubled for the Cavaliers (9-31, 4-18).

Long had two hits and Allison had a double in UVa-Wise's first game 4-1 loss to the Pioneers.

King's Luper earns C/C weekly award

King University pitcher Savana Luper has been named the Conference Carolinas pitcher of the week for the second time this season.

Luper, a freshman from Salem, Va., made two starts last week, compiling a 2-0 record, with no runs allowed in 12 innings, along with 10 strikeouts.

PAPPY THOMPSON AWARD

Deadline for submissions in one week

Submissions for the 2023 Gene “Pappy” Thompson Award for Excellence must be received by Wednesday, April 26.

For more than 40 years, the Bristol Herald Courier has presented this award to the senior student-athlete who most exemplifies the qualities of outstanding achievement in athletics, academics and citizenship, including community service.

The list of nominees will be published on Sunday, April 30. The five finalists will be featured during the week of May 15-19, with the winner to be announced on May 21.

For questions, contact the Bristol Herald Courier sports department at sports@bristolnews.com or call (276) 645-2516 after 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETICS

THS' Wade changing positions

Tennessee High School Athletic Director Barry Wade will transfer to an assistant principal position at Tennessee High School for the 2023-2024 school year, according to a press release. The search for a new Tennessee High School athletic director will begin immediately.

“I am excited for this new chapter in my life,” Wade said. “My time as a coach and athletic director at Tennessee High School has meant the world to me. Fortunately, I get to continue supporting the students, staff, and families of Viking Nation. This new role is also going to allow me to spend more time with my family, especially my children as they become more involved in sports and other activities.”

Wade has been with Bristol Tennessee City Schools for 17 years as a teacher, coach, and athletic director.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Hare claims all-state honors

Sullivan East Jenna Hare has been chosen to the Tennessee Sports Writers Association Class 3 all-state team for a third straight year.

Hare, who scored 810 points during her senior season, finished with a school record 2,570 points for the Patriots.

Wolves to become Buffaloes

West Ridge senior basketball players Wade Witcher and Dawson Arnold will take part in a signing ceremony today to announce their intentions to continue their education and play basketball at Milligan University. The ceremony will be held at the West Ridge school cafeteria at 3:30 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN'S VOLLEYBALL

King rallies for tourney win

Warren Davis had 26 kills and 12 digs and Aaron Milstead had 12 kills and seven digs, as King rallied from a two-set victory to defeat Mount Olive 15-25, 23-25, 25-22, 25-21, 15-13 in opening round of the Conference Carolinas tournament at the Student Events Center.

Jack Sarnowski dished out 52 assists and added 13 digs, Justin Sawyer added 17 digs and Kellan Kennedy added seven kills and four digs for the Tornado (14-15), which will play in the Conference Carolinas semifinals on their own floor on Friday. AJ Drooker added eight digs and Jackson Carroll tallied five kills and five digs.

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

ETSU's Savage adds to staff

New East Tennessee State men's basketball coach Brooks Savage has named Rob Peterson as ETSU’s Director of Basketball Operations.

Peterson, who played collegiately under Tubby Smith at High Point, spent the 2022-23 season as an assistant coach at Coker University in South Carolina. Peterson, who played four years at High Point, is the son of former North Carolina point guard and ETSU and Tennessee head coach Buzz Peterson, who now works for the NBA's Charlotte Hornets.

Cattoor returning to Hokies

Virginia Tech men's basketball standout Hunter Cattoor announced that he is returning to the Hokies for his extra year of eligibility.

Cattoor, who was the most valuable player of the 2021 ACC Tournament, tweeted "Unfinished Business" and "One last year" on Tuesday night. The guard averaged 10.8 points, 34.2 minutes and 2.4 assists as a senior. He sank 78 3-pointers and led the ACC in 3-point field-goal percentage (42.4%). He was the team's top perimeter defender. He missed four games with a fractured elbow — and Tech lost them all.