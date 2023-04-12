COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Wasps split with No. 21 Bears

Emily Scaggs hit two doubles and Lydia Taylor added one in Emory & Henry's 5-3 South Atlantic Conference road win over NCAA Division II No. 21 Lenoir-Rhyne on Wednesday.

Avery Adkins picked up the win, scattering 10 hits in the start. Mackenzie Williams also had two hits for the Wasps (17-16, 12-8).

Lenoir-Rhyne won the opener, 4-2, despite a two-run home run by Taylor and doubles by Patrick Henry grad Abigail Street and Williams.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Cavs, Blues win one apiece

Nick Badgett had two doubles and scored five runs and Twin Springs graduate Justin Reed had three hits to lead the University of Virginia's College at Wise to a 14-7 second game road win over Bluefield State at Bowen Field.

D'Sean Prinkleton homered and joined DJ Dickson, Reed and Badgett with two RBIs apiece.

Dickson had two hits and scored two runs and Prinkleton drove in two runs in the 9-6 opening game loss to the Blues. Cole Harness (Eastside) doubled and drove in a run for the Highland Cavaliers,

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Spring games kick off Saturday

Emory & Henry College will host its spring football game on Saturday at Fred Selfe Stadium beginning at 1 p.m.

The Wasps are looking to build off last year's 5-6 record, including a 4-5 mark in the Wasps' first season in NCAA Division II and the South Atlantic Conference.

Tennessee will host its spring game on Saturday at Neyland Stadium at 2:30 p.m. The Vols went 11-2 last season, including a win over Alabama and an Orange Bowl victory against Clemson.

Virginia Tech, in its second season under Brent Pry, is looking to improve on last year's 3-8 record, the third straight losing record for the Hokies and the fewest wins in a season since a 2-8-1 mark in 1992. Kickoff at Lane Stadium is slated for 3 p.m.

Virginia is also hosting its spring game on Saturday in the second season under head coach Tony Elliott. The Cavaliers, which dealt with the tragic shooting deaths of three players at the end of the season, finished 3-7. The Cavs kick off at 2 p.m. at Scott Stadium.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Lady Bucs adds to roster

East Tennessee State has added a pair of players to its roster for the upcoming season, including transfer Breanne Beatty and freshman Samiah Puckett (Griffin, Ga.).

Beatty is a transfer from Oakland University, where she averaged 7.9 points per game, starting in 111 of 113 games there.

Puckett has a solid basketball background, which includes a sister, Andeija, who played at Cincinnati and Ole Miss. She had more than 750 points, 500 rebounds and 200 blocked shots at Griffin High School.