MEN’ COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

King wins Conference Carolinas title Warren Davis contributed 29 kills and 12 digs, Jackson Carroll had 15 kills and Kellan Kennedy added 13 kills and 11 blocks, leading King to a thrilling 25-19, 22-25, 25-22, 30-32, 15-12 Conference Carolinas championship victory over top-seeded North Greenville on Saturday night at the Student Center Complex.

King (16-15) took a 2-1 set advantage before the Crusaders won an epic fourth set 32-30 to set up the final set, which the Tornado won 15-12.

Jack Sarnowski had 59 assists and 10 digs and AJ Drooker added 11 digs and seven kills. Justin Sawyer also had 12 digs.

Davis was chosen as the MVP of the Conference Carolinas tournament. He was joined on the all-tournament team by Kennedy and Sarnowski.

King will advance to the NCCA Division I tournament, with the selection show slated for today at 1:15 p.m. A watch party is planned on campus, which will be streamed on ncaa.com

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Wasps fall twice to ‘SplittersEmory & Henry saw its season end on Saturday by dropping a pair of South Atlantic Conference games at Lincoln Memorial.

Wayne Mize had four hits, including two doubles, but Lincoln Memorial pushed across a run in the bottom of the ninth for a first game 8-7 win over the Wasps.

Jermie Greene Jr. also had four hits, including a home run, scored three times and drove in two runs. Tyler Bradley homered and drove in two runs.

Jared Foley and Mize had doubles in the 3-2 second game loss to the Railsplitters. Matthew Long had two hits and joined Foley with an RBI. Hunter Kirkpatrick and Zack McRae combined to allow just six hits over six innings.

Emory & Henry finished the season with a 12-35 record, including a 3-20 mark in the SAC, finishing 13th out of 13 teams in the final standings. The 12 wins is the third most for the Wasps since 2003.

Season ends for UVa-Wise DJ Dickson homered and Nick Badgett and Gavin Birkhimer drove in a run apiece in the University of Virginia’s College at Wise’s season-ending 14-3 South Atlantic Conference loss at Wingate.

Wingate scored 14 runs in the first four innings to send the Highland Cavaliers to defeat. D’Sean Prinkleton, Badgett, Hurst and Burkhimer drove in runs for the Highland Cavaliers.

Nick Badgett, Jeb Hurst, DJ Dickson and Gavin Birkhimer had two hits each in UVa-Wise’s 8-4 first game loss to Wingate, which won the 2021 NCAA Division II national Championship.

UVa-Wise finished its season with a 15-33 record, including a 4-20 SAC mark.

ETSU snaps losing skid Garett Wallace homered twice, singled, scored three runs and drove in five in East Tennessee State’s 10-0 Southern Conference win at The Citadel, snapping a five-game losing streak for the Buccaneers.

ETSU (16-20, 3-8) also received three hits, including two doubles, but Cameron Sisernos and a pair of runs apiece from Cody Miller and Sisernos. Miller had two hits, including a double.

Carl Carlson worked a four-hit seven inning complete game, striking out five and walking none to get the win.

PAPPY THOMPSON AWARD

Wednesday deadline for submission Wednesday, April 26, is the deadline for submission for the 2023 Gene “Pappy” Thompson Award for Excellence.

For more than 40 years, the Bristol Herald Courier has presented this award to the senior student-athlete who most exemplifies the qualities of outstanding achievement in athletics, academics and citizenship, including community service.

Jaymen Buchanan of J.I. Burton was the 2022 winner.

The list of nominees will be published on Sunday, April 30. The five finalists will be featured during the week of May 15-19, with the winner to be announced on May 21.

For questions, contact the Bristol Herald Courier sports department at sports@bristolnews.com or call (276) 645-2516 after 4 p.m.

Highlands Glass Invitational

Friday

At Abingdon High School

BOYS

Team Scores (Top-Five)

Abingdon 162, Patrick Henry 99, Volunteer 74, George Wythe 50, Virginia High 50

Individual Winners

100 – Grant Buchanan (PH), 11.16; 200 – Grant Buchanan (PH), 22.80; 400 – Jack Bundy (Abingdon), 52.83; 800 – Jack Bundy (Abingdon), 2:00.05; 1,600 – Rives Boltwood (Abingdon), 4:33.48; 3,200 – Keyston Hartford (Grundy), 10:20.86; 110 Hurdles – Ben Belcher (PH), 16.09; 300 Hurdles – John Ross (Volunteer), 44.32; 4x100 Relay – Virginia High, 45.58; 4x400 Relay – Abingdon, 3:48.31; 4x800 Relay – Chilhowie, 9:13.15; High Jump – Aiden Bartuski (Chilhowie), 5-10; Pole Vault – Owen Barr (Abingdon), 8-6; Long Jump – Elijah Masten-Hale (GW), 21-3 ¾; Triple Jump – Owen Barr (Abingdon), 41-3 ¼; Shot Put – Tyler Barrett (PH), 59-4; Discus – Tyler Barrett (PH), 151-9;

GIRLS

Team Scores (Top-Five)

Abingdon 166, Volunteer 73, Patrick Henry 72, Chilhowie 63, George Wythe 63

Individual Winners

100 – TiShiyah Skinner (VHS), 12.32; 200 – TiShiyah Skinner (VHS), 25.83; 400 – Taylor Castle (Volunteer), 1:00.18; 800 – Josie Jackson (Abingdon), 2:22.69; 1,600 – Cecelia Johnson (Abingdon), 5:41.43; 3,200 – Jacie Begley (Volunteer), 11:47.79; 100 Hurdles – Jada Samuel (Abingdon), 15.39; 300 Hurdles – Jada Samuel (Abingdon), 46.75; 4x100 Relay – George Wythe, 51.47; 4x400 Relay – Abingdon, 4:16.50; 4x800 Relay – Chilhowie, 11:44.17; High Jump – Maggie Montgomery (Chilhowie), 4-10; Pole Vault – Avery Maiden (PH), 8-0; Long Jump – Cheyenne Smith (Volunteer), 16-4 ½; Triple Jump – Hannah Manns (Chilhowie), 33-8 ¼; Shot Put – Landri Lallande (Tazewell), 35-0; Discus – Landri Lallande (Tazewell), 133-3