Local Briefs

PRO BASKETBALL

McClung scores 28 in win

Mac McClung (Gate City) was at the top of his game on Thursday night and as a result the Delaware Blue Coats came ahead on the scoreboard.

McClung poured in 28 points and dished out seven assists in Delaware’s 149-137 NBA G League win over the Maine Celtics.

McClung was 10-for-13 from the field and 5-for-5 from the free throw line to go along with seven assists, four rebounds, two steals and four turnovers.

The second-year pro is also eligible to play in the inaugural G League Next Up Game to be played in Salt Lake City on Feb. 19. Fans can vote for McClung on the G League’s website.

Jaden Springer (University of Tennessee) added 28 points for the Blue Coats in Thursday’s win. Luka Samanic scored 45 points for the Maine Celtics, whose general manager is Emory & Henry College graduate Jarell Christian.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Bucs drop to 2-0 in SoCon

Jiselle Thomas scored 18 points and Neveah Brown added 10 in East Tennessee State's 66-52 Southern Conference loss to Mercer.

ETSU (13-5, 0-1), which finished 13-3 in non-conference action, have lost two in a row.

Kendall Folley had nine points for ETSU. Sarah Thompson (Gate City) and Meleah Kirtner (George Wythe) played, but didn't score for the Buccaneers.

MEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Ramblers ramble past King

The schedule just gets tougher for King, with the Tornado falling at No. 12 Loyola-Chicago 25-20, 25-20, 25-18.

Warren Davis had nine kills and three blocks, Jack Sarnowski dished out 22 assists and three aces, and Colton Bueter had five digs for the Tornado, who dropped to 0-3 on the season, having played No. 15 Lewis University on Wednesday night.

AJ Drooker had five kills and three blocks and Aaron Milstead had four blocks in the loss.

King will play at Long Beach State tonight, followed on Saturday against the Southern California Trojans.

MEN'S COLLEGE WRESTLING

Wasps fall on mats

Emory & Henry dropped a 56-0 decision to Belmont Abbey in a South Atlantic Conference wrestling match.

Emory & Henry (3-17, 0-3), in just its second year with a program, did geta solid match from freshman Logan Arnold, who dropped a 12-2 major decision at 141 pounds.