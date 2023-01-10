Local Briefs

NASCAR

Earnhardt Jr. to drive again at BMS

According to a Bristol Motor Speedway press release, Dale Earnhardt Jr. will drive in the XFinity Series Food City 300 on Sept. 15 at BMS.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

E&H hires Newberry as coach

Former Patrick Henry High School volleyball coach Pam Newberry has been hired for the same role at Emory & Henry College.

Newberry, who replaced Kyla King, spent six seasons leading the Rebels to five state tournament appearances, winning the Class 1 title in 2018.

Newberry, who played at East Tennessee State, was an assistant at Abingdon High School and Emory & Henry in the 1990s.

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Mays' 30 leads King to victory

Tennessee High graduate Michael Mays hit four 3-pointers and all eight of his free throw attempts to finish with 30 points in King's 87-78 Conference Carolinas win at North Greenville.

Kenny Turner had 14 points, five rebounds and four assists, while Brandon Lamberth had 11 points five boards.

Mays also had seven boards for the Tornado (5-9, 4-4), which also received nine points from Malik Payton and eight for Henry Okoye.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Crusaders slide past Tornado

Alexa Gramann tallied 20 points and 10 rebounds in King's 78-70 Conference Carolinas loss at North Greenville.

King (4-12, 4-4) also got 16 points and four steals from Tori Smiley, 12 points from Le'Aije Ellington and 11 points and eight boards by Ashley Allen.

ETSU ranked in mid-major poll

For a third consecutive week, ETSU women’s basketball is ranked in the CollegeInsider.com Women’s Mid-Major Top-25 Poll, landing at No. 23 this week.

The poll, which is in its 13th season, is voted on by a collection of 31 mid-major head coaches.

The Bucs, who have been 22nd and 20th in the last two weeks, are currently the only Southern Conference team ranked in the poll, though Wofford received nine votes this week.

ETSU (13-4, 0-1) returns to the Brooks Gym on Thursday to face defending SoCon champion Mercer. The Bucs will host Samford on Saturday.