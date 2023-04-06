PRO BASKETBALL

McClung, Blue Coats win G League title

Gate City graduate Mac McClung scored 30 points and the Delaware Blue Coats defeated Rio Grande Valley 114-110 to claim the NBA G League championship on Thursday night in Edinburg, Texas.

McClung was 8 for 18 from the field, including 5-of-11 from 3-point range and 4-of-5 from the free throw line. He also had eight assists, four rebounds and four turnovers.

McClung could possibly now join the Philadelphia 76ers for their final two regular season games, tonight in Atlanta and Sunday in Brooklyn against the Nets.

PREP TRACK & FIELD

Record falls at Judy Thomas Invitational

Tazewell sophomore Landri Lallande broke the Judy Thomas Invitational discus record at Patrick Henry on Thursday night with a throw of 133'3", which eclipsed the mark set by her mother, Zachlynn Blackburn Lallande, a former Tazewell standout, in 2005.

Lallende also won the shot put, setting an outdoor personal record in 35'2".

Abingdon won both the boys and girls team titles. Jack Bundy (800) and Gregory Poisson (1600) and a pair of relay teams led the boys, while the girls were paced by Josie Jackson (800), Elaina Bakker (3200) and Jada Samuel (100, high jump)

Multiple boys winners included the Patrick Henry trio of Grant Buchanan (100, 200), Tyler Barrett (discus, shot) and Ben Belcher (110 hurdles, 300 hurdles).

Lee High's Cassidy Hammonds led all athletes with three wins, capturing the 100 meters, the 300 hurdles and long jump. Other multiple girls winners included Lallende and Samuel.

Hammonds and Jaxon Brewer of Floyd County were named the meet's outstanding performers.

PREP BASKETBALL

Virginia girls, Tennessee boys finish on top : Pulaski County senior Keslyn Grace scored 31 points to lead Virginia to an 86-84 win over Tennessee in the FCA Fellowship of Christian Athletes First Community Bank Virginia/Tennessee All-Star girls basketball game on Thursday night at West Ridge High School.

Haylee Moore (Twin Valley) had 12 points and Kayli Dunn (Twin Springs) had 11 for Virginia.

The Tennessee contingent was paced by 2,000-point career scorer Lyndie Ramsey who finished with 21 points. Jenna Hare (Sullivan East), who finished her career with 2,570 points, had 10 points for Tennessee.

Tennessee won the boys competition, defeating Virginia 131-93. Tennessee hit 18 3-pointers, while Virginia finished with 13.

Cadon Buckles (Hampton) led Tennessee with 27 points, while Dante Oliver (Dobyns-Bennett) - the son of former ETSU men's coach Desmond Oliver - finished with 24 points. Brady Stump (Dobyns-Bennett) added 18 points. Virginia was led by Samuel Duncan (Auburn) with 22 points and 21 by Khalib Horton (Pulaski County).

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Moore commits to Wasps: Twin Valley senior Haylee Moore, who was honored as the VHSL Class 1 girls basketball player of the year, committed to continue her education and play basketball at Emory & Henry College during a ceremony on Thursday.

Moore tallied 20.9 points and 15.4 rebounds per game this season for the Panthers.

NASCAR

Appearance time changes for Wallace : NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace will now appear at McDonald’s in Blountville on Saturday from 1:30-2:30 p.m. The McDonald’s Road Rally, which was slated to run until 4 p.m., will also include chances to win McDonald’s and Dr. Pepper merchandise, according to a press release.

The 29-year-old Wallace, who was originally slated to appear at the Blountville McDonald’s from 3-4 p.m. on Saturday, will drive in the Food City Dirt Race on Sunday at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Wallace is currently 22nd in the NASCAR Cup Series points standings, with one Top-5 and one Top-10 finish in seven starts this season.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

ETSU bitten by Terriers : Nick Iannantone had three hits, including two doubles, and scored three runs in East Tennessee State’ 11-6 Southern Conference home loss to Wofford.

Ashton King added two hits and two RBIs for the Buccaneers (13-14, 1-3). Iannantone also walked twice in the loss.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Savage adds assistant : New ETSU men’s basketball head coach Brooks Savage has announced the hiring of Kristopher Arkenberg as an assistant coach for the Buccaneers.

Arkenberg comes to Johnson City with 15 years of coaching experience, including the last 12 at the University of New Orleans where he was serving as the associate head coach under Mark Slessinger. Prior to UNO, Arkenberg coached one season each at Panola College (2010-11) and Lincoln Trail (2009-10), while getting a start at his alma mater IUPUI in 2008-09.